105th National Sports Festival kicks off with heroes of the Paris Olympic Games competing

[Anchor]

The 105th National Sports Festival, the largest sports festival in the country, has kicked off in Gyeongnam Province.

This year's National Sports Festival is expected to be even more exciting with the participation of stars from the Paris Olympics, who brought us intense emotions this summer.

Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

The 105th National Sports Festival opened with a spectacular flight by the Air Force's special flight team, the Black Eagles.

The opening ceremony, held under the theme "Flames Rising toward the Future," was enhanced by a dazzling media art show.

The torch, lit from the sacred fire at Mt. Mani in Ganghwa, marked the official start of the National Sports Festival.

[Jang Mi-ran/Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism: "I declare the opening of the 105th National Sports Festival to be held in Gyeongnam Province."]

This year's National Sports Festival is expected to be a high-level competition with fierce rivalry, as heroes from the Paris Olympics gather.

Archers Kim Woo-jin and Lim Si-hyeon, who each won three gold medals in Paris, are set to draw their bows in pursuit of gold starting tomorrow, while pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, the top star from the Paris Olympics, is ready to showcase her unique charisma in front of domestic fans.

Gu Bon-gil, the eldest brother of the fencing sabre team who led the team to three consecutive Olympic gold medals, demonstrated his veteran strength by winning a gold medal in the individual event held on the opening day.

[Gu Bon-gil/Korea Sports Promotion Foundation: "The Paris Olympics was the last one, but I plan to compete in the Asian Games, so I will do my best until then."]

With over 29,000 athletes from 17 cities and provinces writing an unscripted drama, this National Sports Festival will take place across Gyeongsangnam-do Province until October 17th.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.