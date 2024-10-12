The ruling and opposition parties are in a full-scale battle in Busan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone?



This is the Saturday 9 o'clock news.



On the last weekend before the October by-elections, the leadership of both parties gathered in Geumjeong, Busan, which is considered a battleground, to launch a full-scale campaign.



People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon stated that a personnel reshuffle in the presidential office is necessary regarding the allegations against Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung emphasized the need for a judgment on the current administration.



Our first report is by Lee Hee-yeon.



[Report]



The destination for the leadership of both parties this time was again Geumjeong in Busan where the by-election for the district mayor is being held.



The People Power Party appealed to voters, stating that this election is about choosing local workers and urged them to vote for candidate Yoon Il-hyeon, who can develop Geumjeong District starting tomorrow.



PPP Leader Han Dong-hoon criticized the Democratic Party's Kim Young-bae for calling this election, held due to the death of the former district mayor, a "waste of taxpayer money," labeling it as "immoral behavior."



In response to a reporter's question about whether a personnel reshuffle in the presidential office is necessary regarding the allegations against Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, he stated, "It is necessary."



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "I believe a personnel reshuffle in the presidential office is necessary to dispel the public's concerns and worries about Mrs. Kim."]



Around the same time, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was also campaigning in Geumjeong, Busan, appealing for support for candidate Kim Kyeong-ji.



Lee emphasized the "judgment on the current administration," stating that this election is not just about electing one district mayor but about determining the fate of the country.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "If they still do not understand why they were judged in the general election, we must ensure a second judgment this time."]



The Rebuilding Korea Party's leader Cho Kuk appealed for votes in Gokseong and Yeonggwang in Jeollanam-do Province, while the Progressive Party's Kim Jae-yeon made a similar appeal in Yeonggwang.



With the election just four days away, the final voter turnout for early voting in the five by-election districts, which ended today (10.12), was recorded at 8.98%.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!