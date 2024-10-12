Early voting for Seoul Education Superintendent ends, progressive camp unified behind Jung Keun-sik
The early voting for the Superintendent of Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education by-election has closed.
The voter turnout was around 8%.
The progressive camp has unified behind candidate Jung Keun-sik.
Joo Hyun-ji reports.
[Report]
An early voting site in Jongno-gu, Seoul.
People are steadily arriving to cast their votes.
[Won Seong-hwan/Jongno-gu, Seoul: "I came to vote today at a convenient time. I wanted to contribute, even a little, to deciding how to educate (the children)."]
This morning (10.12), with the resignation of candidate Choi Bo-sun, the progressive camp has unified behind candidate Jung Keun-sik.
[Choi Bo-sun/Seoul Education Superintendent Candidate/Resigned: "This unification is an important foundation for the continuous future development and change of education in Seoul."]
Although the candidates have been narrowed down to three, it essentially shows a head-to-head competition between the unified candidates of the conservative and progressive camps.
The unified candidates from both the conservative and progressive camps participating in the Seoul Education Superintendent by-election faced off in a TV debate held for the first time yesterday, where they clashed over issues such as the expansion of diagnostic evaluations.
Candidate Cho Jun-hyuk also raised suspicions regarding Jung Keun-sik's alleged violation of the Farmland Act.
[Cho Jun-hyuk/Conservative Unified Candidate for Seoul Education Superintendent: "Candidate, you own farmland in Yongin and Iksan. I heard it's about a thousand pyeong; I would like to ask if you are farming on that land."]
Candidate Jung immediately rebutted, calling it an unjust accusation based on false facts, and also released photos.
[Jung Keun-sik/Progressive Unified Candidate for Seoul Education Superintendent: "I have a 150-pyeong farm in Yongin, and I go there every weekend to farm."]
The early voting turnout for the Seoul Education Superintendent election was finalized at 8.28%.
KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.
