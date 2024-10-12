News 9

‘The Vegetarian’ will take the European stage as Han Kang craze continues

입력 2024.10.12 (23:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Next we continue with follow-up reports regarding Han Kang's Nobel Prize in Literature.

In Italy, Han Kang's novel "The Vegetarian" will soon be staged as a play.

The Han Kang craze is also sweeping through the European publishing industry.

There are optimistic forecasts that the Korean Wave will expand into a K-Literature wave.

Reporter Ahn Da-young has the details.

[Report]

Han Kang's representative work "The Vegetarian," which has captivated readers worldwide, is set to hit the Italian theater stage.

A famous Italian director, enchanted by Han Kang's literary world, has been planning the play for several years.

The local Korean Cultural Center has supported the project by reviewing the Italian script.

[Chun Ye-jin/Director of the Korean Cultural Center in Italy: "We decided to keep the characters' names, such as Yeong-hye, in their original Korean form. For aspects of Korean culture or food that might be difficult for Italians to understand, we provided Korean-related props to ensure that the essence of the Korean novel is well conveyed in the Italian play."]

The play "The Vegetarian" will tour major cities in Italy and France from the 25th of this month until February next year, meeting local audiences.

In Austria, it is also being produced as a German-language play, set to premiere in early May next year.

The Han Kang phenomenon has also hit the European publishing industry hard.

In London's largest bookstore, a special corner for Han Kang has been established.

The French edition of "We Do Not Part," which won the prestigious Medici Prize, continues to sell out.

The local French publisher has urgently ordered an additional 8,000 copies to be printed.

Regarding this phenomenon, Reuters predicts that K-Culture, symbolized by K-Pop and the drama "Squid Game," will expand into K-Literature.

AFP also reported that following the Oscars, TV dramas and K-Pop stars have dominated the global market, and now Korea has even won the Nobel Prize in Literature.

This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • ‘The Vegetarian’ will take the European stage as Han Kang craze continues
    • 입력 2024-10-12 23:05:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

Next we continue with follow-up reports regarding Han Kang's Nobel Prize in Literature.

In Italy, Han Kang's novel "The Vegetarian" will soon be staged as a play.

The Han Kang craze is also sweeping through the European publishing industry.

There are optimistic forecasts that the Korean Wave will expand into a K-Literature wave.

Reporter Ahn Da-young has the details.

[Report]

Han Kang's representative work "The Vegetarian," which has captivated readers worldwide, is set to hit the Italian theater stage.

A famous Italian director, enchanted by Han Kang's literary world, has been planning the play for several years.

The local Korean Cultural Center has supported the project by reviewing the Italian script.

[Chun Ye-jin/Director of the Korean Cultural Center in Italy: "We decided to keep the characters' names, such as Yeong-hye, in their original Korean form. For aspects of Korean culture or food that might be difficult for Italians to understand, we provided Korean-related props to ensure that the essence of the Korean novel is well conveyed in the Italian play."]

The play "The Vegetarian" will tour major cities in Italy and France from the 25th of this month until February next year, meeting local audiences.

In Austria, it is also being produced as a German-language play, set to premiere in early May next year.

The Han Kang phenomenon has also hit the European publishing industry hard.

In London's largest bookstore, a special corner for Han Kang has been established.

The French edition of "We Do Not Part," which won the prestigious Medici Prize, continues to sell out.

The local French publisher has urgently ordered an additional 8,000 copies to be printed.

Regarding this phenomenon, Reuters predicts that K-Culture, symbolized by K-Pop and the drama "Squid Game," will expand into K-Literature.

AFP also reported that following the Oscars, TV dramas and K-Pop stars have dominated the global market, and now Korea has even won the Nobel Prize in Literature.

This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.
안다영
안다영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

여야 부산 총력전…한 “대통령실 인적 쇄신” <br>이 “반드시 2차 심판”

여야 부산 총력전…한 “대통령실 인적 쇄신” 이 “반드시 2차 심판”
서울시교육감 사전투표 마감…<br>‘진보’ 정근식으로 단일화

서울시교육감 사전투표 마감…‘진보’ 정근식으로 단일화
‘채식주의자’ 유럽 무대 오른다<br>…한강 열풍 이어져

‘채식주의자’ 유럽 무대 오른다…한강 열풍 이어져
“평양 상공에 적 무인기”…<br>북, 주민들에 대북 전단 이례적 공개

“평양 상공에 적 무인기”…북, 주민들에 대북 전단 이례적 공개
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.