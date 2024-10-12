News 9

Autumn holiday immersed in reading Han Kang's works

[Anchor]

It is indeed the perfect season for reading.

People spent their weekend with Han Kang's works.

The bookstore of author Han Kang saw a steady stream of visitors.

In the city center, people were deeply engrossed in reading.

Lee Soo-min reports.

[Report]

A small bookstore with red brick walls in a narrow alley.

The little bookstore run by author Han Kang has become a popular spot.

[Kwak Jeong-gi/Hanam, Gyeonggi Province: "I came to see the actual place for myself, and it's quite modest. Her father is also a novelist. I am really moved."]

The bookstore is temporarily closed, but congratulatory letters and bouquets keep coming in.

A small library has been set up by the stream between high-rise buildings.

In celebration of the Nobel Prize in Literature, books by author Han Kang are on display.

Citizens are picking up a book that catches their interest and getting lost in the words, accompanied by the sounds of the autumn breeze and water.

[Jeong Seo-won, Jeong Young-bin, Yoo Hye-rim/Incheon resident: "Our baby loves it too. We feel really good coming out after a long time. Let's come again next time and dip our feet in the water~ (Okay.)"]

A festival held at the palace.

Amidst lively music, a mask dance and lion dance are performed.

The audience applauds as performers skillfully wave plates, spinning tops, and flags larger than themselves.

People can also make their own flower shoes.

[Heo Song-hee, Yoon Yoo-jung/Incheon and Seoul residents: "It's rare to have such experiences with artisans. So I have high expectations... I hope they continue to promote the palace and hold more festivals like this."]

Under the blue sky, the faces of people creating memories were filled with smiles.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.

