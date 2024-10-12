Autumn holiday immersed in reading Han Kang's works
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
It is indeed the perfect season for reading.
People spent their weekend with Han Kang's works.
The bookstore of author Han Kang saw a steady stream of visitors.
In the city center, people were deeply engrossed in reading.
Lee Soo-min reports.
[Report]
A small bookstore with red brick walls in a narrow alley.
The little bookstore run by author Han Kang has become a popular spot.
[Kwak Jeong-gi/Hanam, Gyeonggi Province: "I came to see the actual place for myself, and it's quite modest. Her father is also a novelist. I am really moved."]
The bookstore is temporarily closed, but congratulatory letters and bouquets keep coming in.
A small library has been set up by the stream between high-rise buildings.
In celebration of the Nobel Prize in Literature, books by author Han Kang are on display.
Citizens are picking up a book that catches their interest and getting lost in the words, accompanied by the sounds of the autumn breeze and water.
[Jeong Seo-won, Jeong Young-bin, Yoo Hye-rim/Incheon resident: "Our baby loves it too. We feel really good coming out after a long time. Let's come again next time and dip our feet in the water~ (Okay.)"]
A festival held at the palace.
Amidst lively music, a mask dance and lion dance are performed.
The audience applauds as performers skillfully wave plates, spinning tops, and flags larger than themselves.
People can also make their own flower shoes.
[Heo Song-hee, Yoon Yoo-jung/Incheon and Seoul residents: "It's rare to have such experiences with artisans. So I have high expectations... I hope they continue to promote the palace and hold more festivals like this."]
Under the blue sky, the faces of people creating memories were filled with smiles.
This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Autumn holiday immersed in reading Han Kang's works
-
- 입력 2024-10-12 23:05:06
It is indeed the perfect season for reading.
People spent their weekend with Han Kang's works.
The bookstore of author Han Kang saw a steady stream of visitors.
In the city center, people were deeply engrossed in reading.
Lee Soo-min reports.
[Report]
A small bookstore with red brick walls in a narrow alley.
The little bookstore run by author Han Kang has become a popular spot.
[Kwak Jeong-gi/Hanam, Gyeonggi Province: "I came to see the actual place for myself, and it's quite modest. Her father is also a novelist. I am really moved."]
The bookstore is temporarily closed, but congratulatory letters and bouquets keep coming in.
A small library has been set up by the stream between high-rise buildings.
In celebration of the Nobel Prize in Literature, books by author Han Kang are on display.
Citizens are picking up a book that catches their interest and getting lost in the words, accompanied by the sounds of the autumn breeze and water.
[Jeong Seo-won, Jeong Young-bin, Yoo Hye-rim/Incheon resident: "Our baby loves it too. We feel really good coming out after a long time. Let's come again next time and dip our feet in the water~ (Okay.)"]
A festival held at the palace.
Amidst lively music, a mask dance and lion dance are performed.
The audience applauds as performers skillfully wave plates, spinning tops, and flags larger than themselves.
People can also make their own flower shoes.
[Heo Song-hee, Yoon Yoo-jung/Incheon and Seoul residents: "It's rare to have such experiences with artisans. So I have high expectations... I hope they continue to promote the palace and hold more festivals like this."]
Under the blue sky, the faces of people creating memories were filled with smiles.
This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.
-
-
이수민 기자 waterming@kbs.co.kr이수민 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.