Autumn holiday immersed in reading Han Kang's works

It is indeed the perfect season for reading.



People spent their weekend with Han Kang's works.



The bookstore of author Han Kang saw a steady stream of visitors.



In the city center, people were deeply engrossed in reading.



Lee Soo-min reports.



[Report]



A small bookstore with red brick walls in a narrow alley.



The little bookstore run by author Han Kang has become a popular spot.



[Kwak Jeong-gi/Hanam, Gyeonggi Province: "I came to see the actual place for myself, and it's quite modest. Her father is also a novelist. I am really moved."]



The bookstore is temporarily closed, but congratulatory letters and bouquets keep coming in.



A small library has been set up by the stream between high-rise buildings.



In celebration of the Nobel Prize in Literature, books by author Han Kang are on display.



Citizens are picking up a book that catches their interest and getting lost in the words, accompanied by the sounds of the autumn breeze and water.



[Jeong Seo-won, Jeong Young-bin, Yoo Hye-rim/Incheon resident: "Our baby loves it too. We feel really good coming out after a long time. Let's come again next time and dip our feet in the water~ (Okay.)"]



A festival held at the palace.



Amidst lively music, a mask dance and lion dance are performed.



The audience applauds as performers skillfully wave plates, spinning tops, and flags larger than themselves.



People can also make their own flower shoes.



[Heo Song-hee, Yoon Yoo-jung/Incheon and Seoul residents: "It's rare to have such experiences with artisans. So I have high expectations... I hope they continue to promote the palace and hold more festivals like this."]



Under the blue sky, the faces of people creating memories were filled with smiles.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



