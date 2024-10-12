Han Kang sends written remarks, printing houses operate at full capacity

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Following the news of the Nobel Prize in Literature, the books of author Han Kang are experiencing a shortage in South Korea.



Publishers have been working through the weekend to print more books after a long time.



Lee Chung-heon reports.



[Report]



A massive printing press is running non-stop.



White paper stacked one meter high is fed in at a rapid pace, and the covers of Han Kang's book 'Human Acts' are pouring out.



The printing press staff carefully checks if the cover color is coming out well.



About 30,000 copies of 'Human Acts' were printed in just one day at this printing house.



As readers wanting the author's 'paper books' overflowed, 'opening rush' occurred in various places.



The printing staff had to come to work even on the weekend.



[Lee Hyun-ja/Editor-in-Chief of Munhakdongne: "We usually don't do special weekend shifts, but I know that they are working at the printing house today because of Han Kang's book. I understand they will be printing until around 5 or 6 PM today."]



The book 'We Do Not Part' published by Munhakdongne has entered a second printing of 150,000 copies, while 'The Elegy of Whiteness' has entered a second printing of 60,000 copies.



Author Han Kang expressed her thoughts on winning the Nobel Prize in Literature in a written statement instead of a press conference last night (10.11).



She stated that she was surprised to hear the news of her award and was astonished by the warm congratulations that came in like a huge wave throughout the day.



She added that she is deeply grateful.



The detailed acceptance speech of author Han Kang will be revealed in the acceptance speech to be read at the Nobel Prize ceremony in December.



This is KBS News Lee Chung-heon.



