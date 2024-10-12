News 9

“Enemy drones over Pyongyang”: N. Korea unusually reveals anti-N. Korean leaflets to residents

입력 2024.10.12 (23:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A drone sent from South Korea has reportedly infiltrated the airspace over Pyongyang and dropped leaflets, a claim that North Korean authorities have also published in media accessible to residents.

This is unusual compared to the past, when news of leaflets was blocked from residents.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye analyzes the intent behind this.

[Report]

This is a photo released by North Korean yesterday (10.11).

They claim it shows a South Korean drone dropping leaflets over the Workers' Party headquarters in the core area of Pyongyang.

The leaflets released alongside the photo contain criticisms of the economic disparity between South and North Korea and of Kim Jong-un, the Chairman of the DPRK's State Affairs Commission.

North Korea issued an urgent statement through its foreign ministry, claiming that South Korea has infiltrated the airspace over Pyongyang three times this month with drones to drop leaflets.

The same content was broadcast today (10.12) on Korean Central TV.

[Korean Central TV: "This airspace violation incident is a serious criminal act that infringes upon our sovereignty and is a clear target for self-defense."]

North Korea's Rodong Sinmun also reported this on its front page.

It is unusual for news about leaflets targeting North Korea to appear in two media outlets that North Korean residents see and hear every day.

Earlier this year, in May and July, North Korea issued statements condemning the leaflets, but these were only announced through the Korean Central News Agency, a foreign media outlet that residents find difficult to access.

They seemed reluctant to mention the fact that leaflets criticizing the Kim Jong-un regime were being infiltrated.

However, it appears that they are now showing confidence in internal control and are trying to justify the 'hostile two-nation theory' to residents using the leaflets as a pretext.

[Yang Moo-jin/President of the University of North Korean Studies: "It seems to contain a strategic intent to shift responsibility onto the South while taking advantage of the heightened tensions to incite anti-South sentiment and strengthen internal cohesion within North Korea."]

After claiming the drone infiltration yesterday, North Korea sent over 20 garbage balloons southward.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • “Enemy drones over Pyongyang”: N. Korea unusually reveals anti-N. Korean leaflets to residents
    • 입력 2024-10-12 23:19:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

A drone sent from South Korea has reportedly infiltrated the airspace over Pyongyang and dropped leaflets, a claim that North Korean authorities have also published in media accessible to residents.

This is unusual compared to the past, when news of leaflets was blocked from residents.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye analyzes the intent behind this.

[Report]

This is a photo released by North Korean yesterday (10.11).

They claim it shows a South Korean drone dropping leaflets over the Workers' Party headquarters in the core area of Pyongyang.

The leaflets released alongside the photo contain criticisms of the economic disparity between South and North Korea and of Kim Jong-un, the Chairman of the DPRK's State Affairs Commission.

North Korea issued an urgent statement through its foreign ministry, claiming that South Korea has infiltrated the airspace over Pyongyang three times this month with drones to drop leaflets.

The same content was broadcast today (10.12) on Korean Central TV.

[Korean Central TV: "This airspace violation incident is a serious criminal act that infringes upon our sovereignty and is a clear target for self-defense."]

North Korea's Rodong Sinmun also reported this on its front page.

It is unusual for news about leaflets targeting North Korea to appear in two media outlets that North Korean residents see and hear every day.

Earlier this year, in May and July, North Korea issued statements condemning the leaflets, but these were only announced through the Korean Central News Agency, a foreign media outlet that residents find difficult to access.

They seemed reluctant to mention the fact that leaflets criticizing the Kim Jong-un regime were being infiltrated.

However, it appears that they are now showing confidence in internal control and are trying to justify the 'hostile two-nation theory' to residents using the leaflets as a pretext.

[Yang Moo-jin/President of the University of North Korean Studies: "It seems to contain a strategic intent to shift responsibility onto the South while taking advantage of the heightened tensions to incite anti-South sentiment and strengthen internal cohesion within North Korea."]

After claiming the drone infiltration yesterday, North Korea sent over 20 garbage balloons southward.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.
신지혜
신지혜 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

여야 부산 총력전…한 “대통령실 인적 쇄신” <br>이 “반드시 2차 심판”

여야 부산 총력전…한 “대통령실 인적 쇄신” 이 “반드시 2차 심판”
서울시교육감 사전투표 마감…<br>‘진보’ 정근식으로 단일화

서울시교육감 사전투표 마감…‘진보’ 정근식으로 단일화
‘채식주의자’ 유럽 무대 오른다<br>…한강 열풍 이어져

‘채식주의자’ 유럽 무대 오른다…한강 열풍 이어져
김여정 “한국 무인기 다시 발견되는 순간 끔찍한 참변 일어날 것”

김여정 “한국 무인기 다시 발견되는 순간 끔찍한 참변 일어날 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.