S. Korean military maintains ‘strategic ambiguity’: responding to every N. Korean claim is unwise

[Anchor]



In response to North Korea's claims, our military has stated that it cannot confirm the facts.



Shin Won-sik, the Director of the National Security Office, also mentioned that it is not wise to respond to every claim made by North Korea.



Song Geum-han reports.



[Report]



At the time North Korea announced that drones had infiltrated Pyongyang three times this month, Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun, who was attending a National Assembly audit, immediately denied it.



[Kim Yong-hyun/Minister of National Defense/Yesterday/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee Audit: "That has not happened... We will check as we have not grasped the situation."]



The Joint Chiefs of Staff also explained that the entity that sent the drones is not the military.



However, about an hour later, the Joint Chiefs of Staff issued an official statement saying, "We cannot confirm the facts regarding North Korea's claims."



[Kim Yong-hyun/Minister of National Defense/Yesterday/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee Audit: "We can only express that we cannot confirm it strategically."]



Shin Won-sik, the Director of the Presidential Office's National Security Office, stated, "It is not wise to respond to every claim," and added, "If North Korea raises an issue, confirming it would mean falling into what North Korea wants."



This indicates a strategically ambiguous position, leaving open various possibilities from North Korea's self-made drama to civilian drones.



Shin Won-sik noted, "Recently, drones are being operated in a very diverse manner beyond military and commercial use, so it is difficult to conclude that drones with such capabilities are only military," keeping several possibilities open.



If North Korea's announcement is a deception aimed at shifting the justification for provocation onto our side, it can also be interpreted as an attempt to entangle us in their schemes and create confusion in our response.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff warned North Korea to "refrain from reckless actions and exercise restraint," reiterating that all responsibility for the recent situation lies with North Korea, which is engaging in provocations such as sending trash balloons.



This is KBS News reporter Song Geum-han.



