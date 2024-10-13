Traffic accidents occurred in various places over the weekend; scuba divers missing in Tongyeong

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (10.12), which is the weekend, traffic accidents occurred in various places.



In the sea off Tongyeong, Gyeongnam Province, a man and a woman who were scuba diving went missing.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has compiled the incidents and accidents.



[Report]



The front of the cargo vehicle and the passenger car are severely crushed.



This afternoon, four vehicles were involved in a chain collision on the Central Expressway in Gyeongsan, Gyeongbuk Province.



As a result of this accident, the driver of the cargo truck was injured and taken to the hospital.



The police believe the accident was caused by debris on the expressway.



Around the same time, flames and thick black smoke rose from a cargo truck parked on the shoulder of the expressway.



A fire broke out in the cargo compartment of a cargo vehicle traveling on the Donghae Expressway in Gyeongju, Gyeongbuk Province.



Some lanes were closed for accident recovery, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience for citizens.



The rear parts of vehicles parked in a line along the roadside were crushed.



During the daytime, near a university in Jeonju, Jeonbuk Province, an SUV collided with two vehicles, a motorcycle rider, and a pedestrian.



The motorcycle rider and the pedestrian were injured and taken to the hospital, but it is reported that their lives are not in danger.



Coast Guard divers are entering the sea for search operations.



Around 10 a.m., a man and a woman who were scuba diving near Yokji Island in Tongyeong, Gyeongnam Province, went missing.



The Coast Guard mobilized eight vessels and two helicopters to search the area where they went missing.



Around noon, an excavator working in a mountain in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, rolled down more than 100 meters, seriously injuring the driver in his 50s.



This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



