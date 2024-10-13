News 9

Blocking access to illegal gambling sites ineffective without cutting off money flow

입력 2024.10.13 (00:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Online illegal gambling is not easily eradicated.

There is a reason for this.

While access blocking is on the rise, there are ways to bypass it.

Reporter Park Young-min has investigated.

[Report]

When entering specific words into an internet search engine, several gambling sites appear.

I tried accessing one site.

It advertises that it can always provide services safely, even if you do not know the internet address or if access is blocked.

Originally, it is a service using a Korean internet address, but it creates multiple other addresses under one internet address.

Even if a gambling site called 'Hong Gil-dong.com' is blocked, it allows access to other gambling sites using a separately created address.

By using this method, the current government's access blocking measures can also be rendered ineffective.

[Online illegal gambling site operator/voice altered: "Whether they block access or not, for 20,000 won or 30,000 won, it can be easily bypassed."]

The blocking of access to illegal gambling sites is also progressing slowly.

Last year, the Illegal Gambling Industry Monitoring and Reporting Center requested the Korea Communications Standards Commission to block access to over 37,000 illegal gambling sites.

Among these, about 1,500 cases are still operating illegally due to delays in the review process.

As there are no signs of illegal gambling being eradicated, some parents are considering sending their children, who have fallen into habitual gambling, abroad for study.

[Father of a student addicted to online illegal gambling/voice altered: "(I) can't be with my child 24 hours a day, and I have no hope. I'm giving up. Giving up."]

Experts emphasize that the most effective way to eradicate online illegal gambling is to 'cut off the money flow'.

This means preventing money from being withdrawn from gambling site operating accounts.

The Presidential Committee on National Cohesion announced in June that it would prepare a bill to freeze gambling accounts, but there has been no news since.

[Kim Seung-soo/Member of the National Assembly Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee/People Power Party: "It has been a year since (the intergovernmental task force was formed), and meetings have only been held about three times. Shouldn't the government respond actively...?"]

Meanwhile, a bill to block money from accounts used in crimes, called the 'Internet Gambling Eradication Act', has been proposed by lawmakers, and the results of the review are being closely watched.

This is KBS News, Park Young-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Blocking access to illegal gambling sites ineffective without cutting off money flow
    • 입력 2024-10-13 00:13:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

Online illegal gambling is not easily eradicated.

There is a reason for this.

While access blocking is on the rise, there are ways to bypass it.

Reporter Park Young-min has investigated.

[Report]

When entering specific words into an internet search engine, several gambling sites appear.

I tried accessing one site.

It advertises that it can always provide services safely, even if you do not know the internet address or if access is blocked.

Originally, it is a service using a Korean internet address, but it creates multiple other addresses under one internet address.

Even if a gambling site called 'Hong Gil-dong.com' is blocked, it allows access to other gambling sites using a separately created address.

By using this method, the current government's access blocking measures can also be rendered ineffective.

[Online illegal gambling site operator/voice altered: "Whether they block access or not, for 20,000 won or 30,000 won, it can be easily bypassed."]

The blocking of access to illegal gambling sites is also progressing slowly.

Last year, the Illegal Gambling Industry Monitoring and Reporting Center requested the Korea Communications Standards Commission to block access to over 37,000 illegal gambling sites.

Among these, about 1,500 cases are still operating illegally due to delays in the review process.

As there are no signs of illegal gambling being eradicated, some parents are considering sending their children, who have fallen into habitual gambling, abroad for study.

[Father of a student addicted to online illegal gambling/voice altered: "(I) can't be with my child 24 hours a day, and I have no hope. I'm giving up. Giving up."]

Experts emphasize that the most effective way to eradicate online illegal gambling is to 'cut off the money flow'.

This means preventing money from being withdrawn from gambling site operating accounts.

The Presidential Committee on National Cohesion announced in June that it would prepare a bill to freeze gambling accounts, but there has been no news since.

[Kim Seung-soo/Member of the National Assembly Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee/People Power Party: "It has been a year since (the intergovernmental task force was formed), and meetings have only been held about three times. Shouldn't the government respond actively...?"]

Meanwhile, a bill to block money from accounts used in crimes, called the 'Internet Gambling Eradication Act', has been proposed by lawmakers, and the results of the review are being closely watched.

This is KBS News, Park Young-min.
박영민
박영민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

여야 부산 총력전…한 “대통령실 인적 쇄신” <br>이 “반드시 2차 심판”

여야 부산 총력전…한 “대통령실 인적 쇄신” 이 “반드시 2차 심판”
서울시교육감 사전투표 마감…<br>‘진보’ 정근식으로 단일화

서울시교육감 사전투표 마감…‘진보’ 정근식으로 단일화
‘채식주의자’ 유럽 무대 오른다<br>…한강 열풍 이어져

‘채식주의자’ 유럽 무대 오른다…한강 열풍 이어져
김여정 “한국 무인기 다시 발견되는 순간 끔찍한 참변 일어날 것”

김여정 “한국 무인기 다시 발견되는 순간 끔찍한 참변 일어날 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.