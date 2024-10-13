Transformation of TV home shopping through the total mobilization of AI and mobile live streaming

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



TV home shopping is recently attempting a dramatic transformation.



They are targeting mobile users with content similar to entertainment shows and short videos.



Reporter Lee Rang has investigated how they are changing.



[Report]



A broadcast hosted by a singer, a shopping host, and a big data expert.



[Park Hye-yeon/Shopping Host: "Oh! It's refreshing."]



[Soyou/Singer: "You can hear a crackling sound."]



At first glance, it looks like an entertainment program, but it is a live broadcast that combines sales with content aimed at mobile users.



The strategy is to naturally lead to purchases while enjoying the tastes and lifestyles of celebrities.



[Noh Ji-hye/CJ ENM Commerce Division Platform Branding Team Leader: "(On various platforms) the cumulative views have exceeded 10 million, generating a very positive response. The monthly transaction amount for mobile live shows has increased by 108% compared to last year, achieving good results."]



To cater to customers accustomed to short videos, some companies have introduced AI to produce videos under one minute.



The time taken to create a video with subtitles is only 30 seconds, and the videos are displayed according to customer preferences.



[Kim Moon-heon/Shop Live Chief Technology Officer: "Through various data, such as which scenes had the highest user reactions and viewership, AI can autonomously determine that 'this scene provides the most valuable information to people.']



To attract younger customers, they are actively utilizing videos produced by employees in their 20s and 30s.



[Baek Seung-dae/GS Retail Home Shopping Mobile Business Division Manager: "Having people who feel like my friends come out and introduce their products makes it more relatable and appealing."]



The industry, which has focused on delivering product prices and functions, is rapidly evolving to provide fun and tailored information in order to survive in the mobile environment.



This is KBS News Lee Rang.



