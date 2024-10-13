‘World Star’ Thai baby hippo ‘Moo Deng’ boosts local economy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Many of you may have seen the baby pygmy hippo Moo Deng, born in a Thai zoo.



These days, Moo Deng's popularity is soaring not just in Thailand but also overseas.



Thanks to this, tourists are flocking in, and the local economy is reviving. This is reported by our correspondent Jung Yoon-seop.



[Report]



With its moist skin and plump body,



this three-month-old baby pygmy hippo hops around with its short legs, often slipping while trying to climb to higher places.



Its name, Moo Deng, means "plumpy pig" in Thai.



[Kanoknapha Kasithong/Thai citizen: "I came to see Moo Deng today, and I am really happy to see it in person."]



[Apichat Pongpo/Thai citizen: "It's really enjoyable. My daughter especially loves it. She liked it from the moment we arrived at the zoo."]



Due to Moo Deng's popularity, the number of zoo visitors has increased more than fivefold.



Last month alone, 160,000 people visited.



It's currently 7 AM.



Even though the zoo doesn't open for another hour, there are already so many vehicles lined up at the entrance.



The local economy is also reviving.



[Jandwadi Chantippa/Restaurant owner near the zoo: "Since Moo Deng became famous, many people come to see it. So, business is good."]



Moo Deng's popularity has already extended beyond Thailand.



Various videos have spread worldwide through social media.



[CNN report: "Next big star, a baby pygmy hippo. Meet Moo Deng. She is already winning the internet's heart and you can see why."]



The U.S. Department of Labor even posted a picture of Moo Deng in a social media post emphasizing hydration during the heatwave.



[Greg/Texas, USA: "Moo Deng is very famous even in America. My family called me, my dad, and he asked me, 'Hey, you live in Thailand, have you seen Moo Deng?'"]



As the pygmy hippo is a critically endangered species, a small baby hippo is becoming a source of vitality for Thailand, which dreams of reviving its tourism industry.



This is Jung Yoon-seop from KBS News in Chonburi, Thailand.



