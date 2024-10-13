News 9

Do you remember the 2002 Korean Series? A big match after 22 years, home runs are the variable

[Anchor]

What comes to mind when you think of the year 2002?

An exciting playoff has been set up where Samsung Lions and LG Twins will clash for the first time in 22 years since 2002, and it seems that home runs will determine the outcome at Daegu Lions Park, known for its many long hits.

Ha Mu-rim reports.

[Report]

In 2002, the year the Korea-Japan World Cup semi-final legend was born, fans of Samsung Lions and LG Twins will surely remember the unforgettable Game 6 of the Korean Series held in Daegu.

In the bottom of the 9th inning, with LG leading by 3 runs, Lee Seung-youp's dramatic three-run homer followed by Ma Hae-young's walk-off home run led Samsung to victory.

Im Chan-kyu, who was a 10-year-old LG fan at the time, vividly remembers the tears from that day.

In particular, with two wins in the preliminary playoffs and an impressive earned run average of 1.59, he is determined to seek revenge for 2002.

[Im Chan-kyu/LG Twins: "I first encountered the LG Twins in 2002, and I remember losing in the Korean Series. I will do my best to prepare so that our players can repay that memory with strength."]

Ace Won Tae-in, who was 2 years old when Samsung Lions won in 2002, became a topic of conversation when he appeared on KBS at the age of 5 in 2005, expressing his wish to be drafted by Samsung Lions.

Watching the fierce battle of the 5th game between LG Twins and KT Wiz with satisfaction, he expressed confidence in Samsung's advance to the Korean Series.

[Won Tae-in/Samsung Lions: "I am ready to come up not as a starting pitcher, but as a bullpen pitcher, so I will work hard to contribute to the team's victory."]

For the first game, LG is expected to start Choi Won-tae, while Samsung will start Reyes, and the key will be the ability to suppress long hits.

Daegu Lions Park is known as the Coors Field of Korea due to the high number of home runs hit there.

In this first game, Park Yong-taik, who participated in the Korean Series 22 years ago, will take the KBS microphone to provide commentary, promising even more interesting stories.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

