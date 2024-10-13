Three strikeouts don't matter: team win brings smile

동영상 고정 취소

What happens when you get three strikeouts?



It seems that even Shohei Ohtani, being human, is satisfied as long as the team wins.



Let's take a look at the story of how the autumn man Ohtani regained his dignity in American fall baseball.



The first strikeout came as he shrank in front of Darvish.



Then, once again, he struck out against Darvish.



This time, in the bottom of the eighth inning when Darvish was out, Ohtani struck out again like a fan.



I guess there are days like this, but instead, his Japanese teammate Yamamoto pitched brilliantly without allowing any runs.



And with his teammates hitting massive home runs, they won decisively 2-0.



With a final series record of 3 wins and 2 losses against San Diego, Ohtani smiled brightly, and the Dodgers players celebrated as if they had won the championship.



