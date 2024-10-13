News 9

Hwang Hee-chan OUT, Lee Seung-woo IN

Hwang Hee-chan, who was injured due to rough tackles and fierce physical confrontations from the Jordan players, will be absent from Hong Myung-bo's team.

As a replacement, Lee Seung-woo has been called up to wear the Taegeuk mark for the first time in 5 years and 4 months.

Hwang Hee-chan, who returned home in a wheelchair with his face covered at the back of our national team, was truly a heartbreaking scene for football fans.

Hwang Hee-chan, who fell due to what is known as a "murderous tackle" from the Jordan defenders, ultimately suffered an ankle injury, and with Eom Ji-sung also sustaining a knee injury, Lee Seung-woo and Moon Seon-min have been urgently called up as replacements.

In particular, Lee Seung-woo will don the Taegeuk mark for the first time in 5 years and 4 months since being called up by Bento in 2019, and he is expected to take on a significant role in the match against Iraq on Tuesday, in the absence of Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan.

