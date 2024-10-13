Hwang Hee-chan OUT, Lee Seung-woo IN
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
As a replacement, Lee Seung-woo has been called up to wear the Taegeuk mark for the first time in 5 years and 4 months.
Hwang Hee-chan, who returned home in a wheelchair with his face covered at the back of our national team, was truly a heartbreaking scene for football fans.
Hwang Hee-chan, who fell due to what is known as a "murderous tackle" from the Jordan defenders, ultimately suffered an ankle injury, and with Eom Ji-sung also sustaining a knee injury, Lee Seung-woo and Moon Seon-min have been urgently called up as replacements.
In particular, Lee Seung-woo will don the Taegeuk mark for the first time in 5 years and 4 months since being called up by Bento in 2019, and he is expected to take on a significant role in the match against Iraq on Tuesday, in the absence of Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Hwang Hee-chan OUT, Lee Seung-woo IN
-
- 입력 2024-10-13 00:45:54
As a replacement, Lee Seung-woo has been called up to wear the Taegeuk mark for the first time in 5 years and 4 months.
Hwang Hee-chan, who returned home in a wheelchair with his face covered at the back of our national team, was truly a heartbreaking scene for football fans.
Hwang Hee-chan, who fell due to what is known as a "murderous tackle" from the Jordan defenders, ultimately suffered an ankle injury, and with Eom Ji-sung also sustaining a knee injury, Lee Seung-woo and Moon Seon-min have been urgently called up as replacements.
In particular, Lee Seung-woo will don the Taegeuk mark for the first time in 5 years and 4 months since being called up by Bento in 2019, and he is expected to take on a significant role in the match against Iraq on Tuesday, in the absence of Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.