The entire fan club came out to support Kim Ye-ji

The popularity of shooting, which has become a beloved sport by winning three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, was also hot at the National Sports Festival.



In particular, athlete Kim Ye-ji, who even captured the heart of Elon Musk, reportedly drew a fan club wherever she went.



Lee Jun-hee reports.



The popularity of Kim Ye-ji, the top star produced by the Paris Olympics, was also intense in Changwon, where the National Sports Festival was held.



Children, unable to hide their excitement, were thrilled to see Kim Ye-ji, whom they had only seen on TV, right in front of them.



["Go for it!"]



Kim Ye-ji expressed her gratitude by remembering the names of each member of her fan club, which was formed after the Olympics.



["Doyeon! (My name is remembered.) And Minkyoung! Yeonjeong! Yeonjeong! And Seunghee!"]



[Kim Ye-ji: "Thank you for coming all the way here. I have a match tomorrow as well, so I hope you look forward to it."]



In an unprecedented event in the history of the National Sports Festival, the shooting range was filled with fans, and in the finals of the 25-meter air pistol event, three medalists from the Paris Olympics met.



Kim Ye-ji finished in 7th place, while Yang Ji-in, the gold medalist from the Paris Olympics in this event, showcased her strength by sweeping the National Sports Festival.



The Olympic stars who have elevated shooting to a popular sport will once again compete for pride in the 10-meter air pistol event tomorrow.



Kim Woo-min, who brought home an Olympic medal for Korean swimming after 12 years, confirmed his status as the top domestic middle and long distance runner by dominating the 1,500m at the National Sports Festival.



Kim Woo-min will team up with Hwang Sun-woo in the 800m relay tomorrow, challenging for the title of double champion at the event.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



