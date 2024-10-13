World's first large-scale drone competition Yeongam Korea Drone Formula League

동영상 고정 취소

The world's first 1-meter class large drone competition, the Yeongam Korea Drone Formula League, was held at the Yeongam International Circuit.



It provided a very special spectacle at the F1 venue.



DFL stands for Drone Formula League.



Using domestically developed 1m class large drones, the competition determines the winner by passing through an international standard racing track in the fastest time.



In this competition, eight world-class athletes from four countries, including South Korea, the United States, Japan, and China, participated in a fierce ranking competition.



