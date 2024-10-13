World's first large-scale drone competition Yeongam Korea Drone Formula League
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
It provided a very special spectacle at the F1 venue.
DFL stands for Drone Formula League.
Using domestically developed 1m class large drones, the competition determines the winner by passing through an international standard racing track in the fastest time.
In this competition, eight world-class athletes from four countries, including South Korea, the United States, Japan, and China, participated in a fierce ranking competition.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- World's first large-scale drone competition Yeongam Korea Drone Formula League
-
- 입력 2024-10-13 00:58:25
It provided a very special spectacle at the F1 venue.
DFL stands for Drone Formula League.
Using domestically developed 1m class large drones, the competition determines the winner by passing through an international standard racing track in the fastest time.
In this competition, eight world-class athletes from four countries, including South Korea, the United States, Japan, and China, participated in a fierce ranking competition.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.