Constitutional Court paralysis looms closer

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



This is the Sunday 9 o'clock news.



Today (10/13), we will first address the urgent situation regarding the vacancy at the Constitutional Court.



In four days, three Constitutional Court judges will retire.



However, their successors have not been appointed.



The ruling and opposition parties have not been able to find common ground.



If this continues, this would result in the Constitutional Court failing to meet its quorum, effectively turning it into a paralyzed court.



In response, Lee Jin-sook, head of the Korea Communications Commission, who is currently undergoing impeachment proceedings, has filed a constitutional complaint and a request for a provisional injunction.



Kim So-young reports.



[Report]



The Constitutional Court judges recommended by the National Assembly include Chief Justice Lee Jong-seok and judges Lee Young-jin and Kim Ki-young.



All three judges are set to retire on the Oct. 17, but their successors have not been determined.



The People Power Party insists that, as per tradition, each party should recommend one judge, and the remaining one should be decided by consensus, but the Democratic Party of Korea argues that the opposition should recommend two judges in proportion to their number of seats.



The Constitutional Court Act stipulates that at least seven judges must be present to deliberate on cases, meaning that if only six judges remain, it will effectively become paralyzed.



Even if the ruling and opposition parties reach an agreement immediately, considering the appointment procedures such as confirmation hearings, the 'paralysis of the Constitutional Court' could last for over a month.



[Song Seok-jun/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party/Oct. 11: "The national damage caused by such vacancies of judges is truly unimaginable."]



[Kim Jeong-won/Director of the Constitutional Court Secretariat/Oct. 11: "Yes, it is advisable to avoid a vacancy situation."]



Starting from the day after their retirement, on the 18th, the impeachment proceedings against Chairperson Lee Jin-sook will also be halted, which will extend the period of her suspension from duty.



Chairperson Lee has filed a constitutional complaint regarding Article 23, Paragraph 1 of the Constitutional Court Act, which stipulates the quorum of judges, arguing that this situation is unfair.



She has also submitted a request for a provisional injunction to suspend the effect of this provision.



If the Constitutional Court accepts the provisional injunction, the effect of the provision will be temporarily suspended until the decision on the main case is announced, and the remaining judges will be able to deliberate on cases without the quorum restriction.



However, a decision must be made before the three judges retire on Oct. 17, so time is tight.



The Constitutional Court stated, "We are reviewing the matter quickly due to the nature of the issue."



This is KBS News, Kim So-young.



