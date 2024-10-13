News 9

Competition between rival parties intensifies as by-election approaches

입력 2024.10.13 (22:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The October by-election is just three days away.

In Busan, the largest battleground, the remarks of an opposition party member have emerged as a last-minute variable.

In Jeonnam, the competition for the Honam region among opposition parties has intensified.

Jeon Hyun-woo reports.

[Report]

In Geumjeong-gu, Busan, a traditional stronghold of the ruling party, the unification of opposition candidates and low approval ratings for the government have made this election the biggest battleground, while a misstatement from a Democratic Party member is a last-minute variable.

The controversy arose from remarks made by Democratic Party member Kim Young-bae, who criticized the by-election, held due to the previous district chief's death in office, as a 'waste of taxpayer money.' The Democratic Party quickly moved to mitigate the situation by issuing an apology and referring the matter for disciplinary action, but the People Power Party has been on the offensive, calling it 'immoral behavior.'

[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "He apologized for making that statement based on a misunderstanding of the facts, and since the party leader has directly instructed the referral to the ethics committee..."]

[Ho Jun-seok/People Power Party Spokesperson: "It seems that such outrageous remarks came out because they perceive this election as merely a shield for Representative Lee Jae-myung, thus insulting the former official who died during service to the region."]

In Jeonnam, the re-elections for the mayors of Yeonggwang and Gokseong, with early voting rates exceeding 40%, are in full swing as the opposition parties compete for the Honam region.

In Yeonggwang, there are allegations of 'illegal election activities,' while in Gokseong, there are disputes over candidates' asset declarations, showing signs of overheating.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Oct. 11: "This is an emergency situation. We must not allow cracks to occur on the front line."]

[Cho Kuk/Rebuilding Korea Party Leader: "Voting based on whether there are plans and policies. We need political competition in Honam."]

Leader Cho Kuk will support the Democratic candidate for the mayor of Geumjeong-gu in Busan tomorrow (10.14), while Leader Han Dong-hoon will return to Busan the day after tomorrow (10.15), indicating that the final campaign efforts from both party leaders are expected to intensify.

This is KBS News Jeon Hyun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Competition between rival parties intensifies as by-election approaches
    • 입력 2024-10-13 22:54:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

The October by-election is just three days away.

In Busan, the largest battleground, the remarks of an opposition party member have emerged as a last-minute variable.

In Jeonnam, the competition for the Honam region among opposition parties has intensified.

Jeon Hyun-woo reports.

[Report]

In Geumjeong-gu, Busan, a traditional stronghold of the ruling party, the unification of opposition candidates and low approval ratings for the government have made this election the biggest battleground, while a misstatement from a Democratic Party member is a last-minute variable.

The controversy arose from remarks made by Democratic Party member Kim Young-bae, who criticized the by-election, held due to the previous district chief's death in office, as a 'waste of taxpayer money.' The Democratic Party quickly moved to mitigate the situation by issuing an apology and referring the matter for disciplinary action, but the People Power Party has been on the offensive, calling it 'immoral behavior.'

[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "He apologized for making that statement based on a misunderstanding of the facts, and since the party leader has directly instructed the referral to the ethics committee..."]

[Ho Jun-seok/People Power Party Spokesperson: "It seems that such outrageous remarks came out because they perceive this election as merely a shield for Representative Lee Jae-myung, thus insulting the former official who died during service to the region."]

In Jeonnam, the re-elections for the mayors of Yeonggwang and Gokseong, with early voting rates exceeding 40%, are in full swing as the opposition parties compete for the Honam region.

In Yeonggwang, there are allegations of 'illegal election activities,' while in Gokseong, there are disputes over candidates' asset declarations, showing signs of overheating.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Oct. 11: "This is an emergency situation. We must not allow cracks to occur on the front line."]

[Cho Kuk/Rebuilding Korea Party Leader: "Voting based on whether there are plans and policies. We need political competition in Honam."]

Leader Cho Kuk will support the Democratic candidate for the mayor of Geumjeong-gu in Busan tomorrow (10.14), while Leader Han Dong-hoon will return to Busan the day after tomorrow (10.15), indicating that the final campaign efforts from both party leaders are expected to intensify.

This is KBS News Jeon Hyun-woo.
전현우
전현우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북한 “국경선 부근 포병부대에 완전사격준비태세 지시”

북한 “국경선 부근 포병부대에 완전사격준비태세 지시”
현실로 다가온 ‘헌재 마비’ 사태<br>…이진숙 “탄핵심판 진행해야” 위헌소송

현실로 다가온 ‘헌재 마비’ 사태…이진숙 “탄핵심판 진행해야” 위헌소송
‘혈세 낭비’·‘불법 선거 공방’…재보궐선거 막판 변수는?

‘혈세 낭비’·‘불법 선거 공방’…재보궐선거 막판 변수는?
논술시험 문제가 인터넷에?…연세대 수시 문제 유출 논란

논술시험 문제가 인터넷에?…연세대 수시 문제 유출 논란
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.