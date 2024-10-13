News 9

[Exclusive] National research funds misuse 22.6 billion won worth of tax money

입력 2024.10.13 (23:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

National research funds fueled by taxpayer money are leaking significantly.

The methods were diverse, including either reclaiming research funds paid to researchers or forging reports.

This is an exclusive report by reporter Kim Cheong-yun.

[Report]

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, which vowed to lead the era of autonomous vehicles, had taken direct action.

[Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy Advertisement: "We aim to complete the commercialization of autonomous driving on major national roads by 2027 and leap to become the number one country in future vehicle competitiveness…."]

The Korea Planning & Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology had issued various research contracts related to the development of autonomous vehicle technology in line with this government policy.

This is a research report from a company that participated in the research.

It states that 14 million won worth of allowances were paid to researchers.

However, it was discovered that the company had paid the allowances in a lump sum in the first month and then reclaimed them monthly, a practice known as 'payback.'

The company participated in 11 research contracts since 2015 and it was revealed that it improperly paid research funds amounting to 700 million won.

The company explained, "It was a policy from the headquarters that had been in place for a long time, and we did not realize it would be a problem," adding, "All the disputed research funds have been returned."

Over the past four years, approximately 4,000 research projects have been improperly executed, totaling 22.6 billion won.

The methods included forging research reports, falsely reporting usage details, and paying research funds to researchers who did not participate in the research.

[Kim Kyo-heung/Member of the National Assembly's Committee on Trade, Industry, Energy, Small and Medium Enterprises/Democratic Party: "Research funds provided with taxpayers' money are being used like personal pocket money. Thorough management and supervision are needed to ensure that the R&D budget is used properly."]

The evaluation institute that commissioned the research stated, "We will strengthen education for researchers and manage research funds meticulously through regular inspections."

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] National research funds misuse 22.6 billion won worth of tax money
    • 입력 2024-10-13 23:12:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

National research funds fueled by taxpayer money are leaking significantly.

The methods were diverse, including either reclaiming research funds paid to researchers or forging reports.

This is an exclusive report by reporter Kim Cheong-yun.

[Report]

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, which vowed to lead the era of autonomous vehicles, had taken direct action.

[Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy Advertisement: "We aim to complete the commercialization of autonomous driving on major national roads by 2027 and leap to become the number one country in future vehicle competitiveness…."]

The Korea Planning & Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology had issued various research contracts related to the development of autonomous vehicle technology in line with this government policy.

This is a research report from a company that participated in the research.

It states that 14 million won worth of allowances were paid to researchers.

However, it was discovered that the company had paid the allowances in a lump sum in the first month and then reclaimed them monthly, a practice known as 'payback.'

The company participated in 11 research contracts since 2015 and it was revealed that it improperly paid research funds amounting to 700 million won.

The company explained, "It was a policy from the headquarters that had been in place for a long time, and we did not realize it would be a problem," adding, "All the disputed research funds have been returned."

Over the past four years, approximately 4,000 research projects have been improperly executed, totaling 22.6 billion won.

The methods included forging research reports, falsely reporting usage details, and paying research funds to researchers who did not participate in the research.

[Kim Kyo-heung/Member of the National Assembly's Committee on Trade, Industry, Energy, Small and Medium Enterprises/Democratic Party: "Research funds provided with taxpayers' money are being used like personal pocket money. Thorough management and supervision are needed to ensure that the R&D budget is used properly."]

The evaluation institute that commissioned the research stated, "We will strengthen education for researchers and manage research funds meticulously through regular inspections."

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북한 “국경선 부근 포병부대에 완전사격준비태세 지시”

북한 “국경선 부근 포병부대에 완전사격준비태세 지시”
현실로 다가온 ‘헌재 마비’ 사태<br>…이진숙 “탄핵심판 진행해야” 위헌소송

현실로 다가온 ‘헌재 마비’ 사태…이진숙 “탄핵심판 진행해야” 위헌소송
‘혈세 낭비’·‘불법 선거 공방’…재보궐선거 막판 변수는?

‘혈세 낭비’·‘불법 선거 공방’…재보궐선거 막판 변수는?
논술시험 문제가 인터넷에?…연세대 수시 문제 유출 논란

논술시험 문제가 인터넷에?…연세대 수시 문제 유출 논란
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.