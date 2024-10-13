N. Korean leader's sister warns of ‘horrible’ response against S. Korean drones

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Earlier, North Korea released photos claiming that a South Korean drone infiltrated Pyongyang and distributed leaflets, which criticized Kim Jong-un and his daughter for their luxurious lifestyles.



Kim Yo-jong, the deputy director of the Workers' Party, raised the level of threats, stating that if another South Korean drone is discovered, a terrible disaster will occur.



Yang Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



Here are the photos released by the North's media, claiming that they are leaflets distributed by a South Korean drone that infiltrated Pyongyang.



At the top of the leaflet, the words "Kim Jong-un, who is only concerned with filling his own belly" can be faintly seen.



Below that is a photo from March 2022, showing Chairman Kim Jong-un wearing a Swiss luxury watch during the test launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile "Hwasong-17".



There is also a photo from April last year, during the Hwasong-18 test launch, showing Kim's daughter Ju-ae wearing a coat from a French luxury brand.



Overall, the content criticizes that while the residents live in poverty, the Kim family lives a luxurious life.



In the midst of this, Kim Yo-jong directly criticized our military.



Kim Yo-jong accused our military of being "eager to evade responsibility," regarding the military not being able to verify the North's claim of "South Korean drone infiltration into Pyongyang." She also asserted that this is "an admission that the South Korean military itself is either the main culprit or an accomplice in this incident."



She threatened, "The moment a South Korean drone is discovered again over our capital, a terrible disaster will surely occur."



[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification: "(Kim Yo-jong's statement) sets a frame that the military authorities have effectively led or condoned this drone incursion at the expense of the lives of the people, and it can be seen as focusing on fostering a kind of distrust relationship between the (South Korean) government and the people."]



The North has also been inciting hostility towards the South by repeatedly publishing news of drone infiltration in the Rodong Sinmun, a media outlet for residents, which is interpreted as an intention to emphasize the "hostile two-nation theory" using the leaflets as a pretext.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!