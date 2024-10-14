Wild boars add to farming woes but difficult to eradicate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Wild boars in mountainous areas are recklessly uprooting the crops that farmers have worked hard to cultivate.



Farmers are filled with sorrow.



However, catching wild boars is becoming increasingly difficult for various reasons.



Reporter Lee Yu-jin has covered the scene.



