SUV overturns in Daebudo; unlicensed transactions of Japanese longswords

[Anchor]



An SUV overturned in Daebudo, Ansan, injuring two people.



About ten individuals who were buying and selling swords online without permission were arrested by the police.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has compiled the details of the incidents.



[Report]



A black SUV is completely flipped over in the middle of the road.



Cars are slowly passing by to avoid the accident vehicle.



Around 9 AM today (10.13), a passenger car crossed the center line and crashed into the SUV on a road in Daebudo, Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.



As a result of the accident, the SUV overturned.



[Moon Hyun-gun/Witness: "There were cars backed up (nearby). The SUV was facing the sky, so it was overturned. And the driver next to it was bleeding like this."]



The 60-year-old man driving the SUV and the 30-year-old driver of the passenger car were injured and taken to the hospital, but it is reported that their lives are not in danger.



At the time of the accident, it was confirmed that the passenger car driver was not under the influence of alcohol.



Around 6:40 PM today, seven vehicles collided in succession near the Cheongju rest area on the Gyeongbu Expressway heading towards Seoul.



As a result of this accident, two individuals in their 20s were transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest, and 14 others were injured and are receiving treatment.



Additionally, due to the aftermath of the accident, four lanes heading towards Seoul were blocked for over an hour, causing severe traffic congestion.



Those who were buying and selling swords online without permission were caught by the police.



The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency arrested 14 individuals on charges of illegal e-commerce and possession of swords without permission.



Among those arrested, two owners of a business that sold a Japanese longsword to a suspect involved in the 'longsword murder case' that occurred in Seoul in July were also included.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



