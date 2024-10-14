News 9

Self-employed individuals struggle through tough times amid rising prices, fees

입력 2024.10.14 (00:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

These days, self-employed individuals are going through tough times due to rising prices and the burden of platform fees.

According to research by KBS, it has been revealed that over 150,000 stores have closed in the past year, which is a higher number than during the year COVID-19 broke out.

This is a report by Jo Jeong-in.

[Report]

A shopping center in Suwon that had ten delivery-specialized restaurants.

Nine of them have closed down.

[Lee Ho-young/Representative of a demolition company: "There is only one store left here, and if this one closes too, the entire shopping center will be demolished. This is the last store."]

This is the sales report of Yoon Hyung-joo, who operated a restaurant here for two years.

She saw a revenue of 470,000 won a day, but after deducting fees and delivery charges of 130,000 won, she was left with 340,000 won.

[Yoon Hyung-joo/Restaurant owner who closed down: "The fees from Baemin and Coupang, and the delivery charges have increased too much."]

KBS analyzed the number of operating stores in the country in collaboration with the commercial district analysis platform OpenUB.

The number of stores, which consistently hovered between 2.25 million and 2.35 million, has decreased to 2.2 million this year.

In just one year, 150,000 stores have closed, which is 50,000 fewer than during the COVID period in 2021.

[Kim Young-gap/KYG Commercial Analysis Researcher: "In the past, even when there were many closures, statistics showed that as many businesses failed, new ones were created. This has rarely happened until now."]

Last year, 1 million self-employed individuals applied for closure.

The proportion of self-employed individuals has fallen below 20% for the first time in history.

On the other hand, as new businesses decrease, existing self-employed individuals are shouldering the enormous burden of closure costs.

Demolition costs alone can reach hundreds of millions of won, and if they cannot find a new tenant, they will also have to pay for restoration costs.

[Closed restaurant owner: "I put it up for sale without any rights fee. There's no choice. Because if I wait, the contract will automatically renew, so I have to restore it quickly..."]

The problem is that there are no jobs to replace self-employment, yet the closure rate is rapidly increasing.

[Lee Jeong-hee/Professor of Economics at Chung-Ang University: "As unemployment rises like this, ultimately, the number of people eligible for government support and welfare will increase."]

This is KBS News, Jo Jeong-in.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Self-employed individuals struggle through tough times amid rising prices, fees
    • 입력 2024-10-14 00:45:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

These days, self-employed individuals are going through tough times due to rising prices and the burden of platform fees.

According to research by KBS, it has been revealed that over 150,000 stores have closed in the past year, which is a higher number than during the year COVID-19 broke out.

This is a report by Jo Jeong-in.

[Report]

A shopping center in Suwon that had ten delivery-specialized restaurants.

Nine of them have closed down.

[Lee Ho-young/Representative of a demolition company: "There is only one store left here, and if this one closes too, the entire shopping center will be demolished. This is the last store."]

This is the sales report of Yoon Hyung-joo, who operated a restaurant here for two years.

She saw a revenue of 470,000 won a day, but after deducting fees and delivery charges of 130,000 won, she was left with 340,000 won.

[Yoon Hyung-joo/Restaurant owner who closed down: "The fees from Baemin and Coupang, and the delivery charges have increased too much."]

KBS analyzed the number of operating stores in the country in collaboration with the commercial district analysis platform OpenUB.

The number of stores, which consistently hovered between 2.25 million and 2.35 million, has decreased to 2.2 million this year.

In just one year, 150,000 stores have closed, which is 50,000 fewer than during the COVID period in 2021.

[Kim Young-gap/KYG Commercial Analysis Researcher: "In the past, even when there were many closures, statistics showed that as many businesses failed, new ones were created. This has rarely happened until now."]

Last year, 1 million self-employed individuals applied for closure.

The proportion of self-employed individuals has fallen below 20% for the first time in history.

On the other hand, as new businesses decrease, existing self-employed individuals are shouldering the enormous burden of closure costs.

Demolition costs alone can reach hundreds of millions of won, and if they cannot find a new tenant, they will also have to pay for restoration costs.

[Closed restaurant owner: "I put it up for sale without any rights fee. There's no choice. Because if I wait, the contract will automatically renew, so I have to restore it quickly..."]

The problem is that there are no jobs to replace self-employment, yet the closure rate is rapidly increasing.

[Lee Jeong-hee/Professor of Economics at Chung-Ang University: "As unemployment rises like this, ultimately, the number of people eligible for government support and welfare will increase."]

This is KBS News, Jo Jeong-in.
조정인
조정인 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북한 “국경선 부근 포병부대에 완전사격준비태세 지시”

북한 “국경선 부근 포병부대에 완전사격준비태세 지시”
현실로 다가온 ‘헌재 마비’ 사태<br>…이진숙 “탄핵심판 진행해야” 위헌소송

현실로 다가온 ‘헌재 마비’ 사태…이진숙 “탄핵심판 진행해야” 위헌소송
‘혈세 낭비’·‘불법 선거 공방’…재보궐선거 막판 변수는?

‘혈세 낭비’·‘불법 선거 공방’…재보궐선거 막판 변수는?
논술시험 문제가 인터넷에?…연세대 수시 문제 유출 논란

논술시험 문제가 인터넷에?…연세대 수시 문제 유출 논란
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.