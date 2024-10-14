Italy, S. Korea to celebrate 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The opera 'Turandot' by Italian composer Puccini is set to perform in South Korea for a week.



They say the outdoor stage from Italy will be recreated in Seoul.



This project is part of a 'mutual cultural exchange' to celebrate the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Italy.



Emilia Gatto, the Italian ambassador to South Korea, emphasized the importance of 'cultural diplomacy' in making this performance happen.



Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has more.



[Report]



Puccini's opera 'Turandot' is being performed at the ancient Roman amphitheater, 'Arena di Verona.'



This stage, with a 100-year tradition, has been completely moved to Seoul.



Ambassador Emilia Gatto, who played a key role in making this performance happen, emphasizes the 'power of cultural diplomacy.'



This performance symbolizes the cultural exchange that has taken place to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Italy.



[Emilia Gatto / Italian Ambassador to South Korea: "For the first time, we could make the 'Arena di Verona'...I think one hundred boxes are coming, big containers from Italy. For us, 'cultural diplomacy' is very very important."]



After a year of being assigned to her top priority destination which is Korea, Ambassador Gatto says that the more she learns the Korean language and culture, the more she realizes how similar Italy and Korea are.



[Emilia Gatto / Italian Ambassador to South Korea: "Koreans are the Italians of Asia. I see in Koreans the same passion, taste, and well I would say elegance."]



She particularly emphasized the need to promote the soft power of Korean food and culture more widely, stating that there could be synergy through mutual exchange with Italian culture.



[Emilia Gatto / Italian Ambassador to South Korea: "Sometimes I say I want also to be Korean ambassador. Because I think that we have to know better Korean culture, Korean food, etc."]



Ambassador Gatto also mentioned that regarding the Korean government's intention to join G7 Plus soon, she believes Korea is fully qualified to discuss the membership.



KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.



