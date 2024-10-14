News 9

Italy, S. Korea to celebrate 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations

입력 2024.10.14 (00:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The opera 'Turandot' by Italian composer Puccini is set to perform in South Korea for a week.

They say the outdoor stage from Italy will be recreated in Seoul.

This project is part of a 'mutual cultural exchange' to celebrate the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Italy.

Emilia Gatto, the Italian ambassador to South Korea, emphasized the importance of 'cultural diplomacy' in making this performance happen.

Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has more.

[Report]

Puccini's opera 'Turandot' is being performed at the ancient Roman amphitheater, 'Arena di Verona.'

This stage, with a 100-year tradition, has been completely moved to Seoul.

Ambassador Emilia Gatto, who played a key role in making this performance happen, emphasizes the 'power of cultural diplomacy.'

This performance symbolizes the cultural exchange that has taken place to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Italy.

[Emilia Gatto / Italian Ambassador to South Korea: "For the first time, we could make the 'Arena di Verona'...I think one hundred boxes are coming, big containers from Italy. For us, 'cultural diplomacy' is very very important."]

After a year of being assigned to her top priority destination which is Korea, Ambassador Gatto says that the more she learns the Korean language and culture, the more she realizes how similar Italy and Korea are.

[Emilia Gatto / Italian Ambassador to South Korea: "Koreans are the Italians of Asia. I see in Koreans the same passion, taste, and well I would say elegance."]

She particularly emphasized the need to promote the soft power of Korean food and culture more widely, stating that there could be synergy through mutual exchange with Italian culture.

[Emilia Gatto / Italian Ambassador to South Korea: "Sometimes I say I want also to be Korean ambassador. Because I think that we have to know better Korean culture, Korean food, etc."]

Ambassador Gatto also mentioned that regarding the Korean government's intention to join G7 Plus soon, she believes Korea is fully qualified to discuss the membership.

KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Italy, S. Korea to celebrate 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations
    • 입력 2024-10-14 00:45:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

The opera 'Turandot' by Italian composer Puccini is set to perform in South Korea for a week.

They say the outdoor stage from Italy will be recreated in Seoul.

This project is part of a 'mutual cultural exchange' to celebrate the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Italy.

Emilia Gatto, the Italian ambassador to South Korea, emphasized the importance of 'cultural diplomacy' in making this performance happen.

Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has more.

[Report]

Puccini's opera 'Turandot' is being performed at the ancient Roman amphitheater, 'Arena di Verona.'

This stage, with a 100-year tradition, has been completely moved to Seoul.

Ambassador Emilia Gatto, who played a key role in making this performance happen, emphasizes the 'power of cultural diplomacy.'

This performance symbolizes the cultural exchange that has taken place to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Italy.

[Emilia Gatto / Italian Ambassador to South Korea: "For the first time, we could make the 'Arena di Verona'...I think one hundred boxes are coming, big containers from Italy. For us, 'cultural diplomacy' is very very important."]

After a year of being assigned to her top priority destination which is Korea, Ambassador Gatto says that the more she learns the Korean language and culture, the more she realizes how similar Italy and Korea are.

[Emilia Gatto / Italian Ambassador to South Korea: "Koreans are the Italians of Asia. I see in Koreans the same passion, taste, and well I would say elegance."]

She particularly emphasized the need to promote the soft power of Korean food and culture more widely, stating that there could be synergy through mutual exchange with Italian culture.

[Emilia Gatto / Italian Ambassador to South Korea: "Sometimes I say I want also to be Korean ambassador. Because I think that we have to know better Korean culture, Korean food, etc."]

Ambassador Gatto also mentioned that regarding the Korean government's intention to join G7 Plus soon, she believes Korea is fully qualified to discuss the membership.

KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.
김경진
김경진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북한 “국경선 부근 포병부대에 완전사격준비태세 지시”

북한 “국경선 부근 포병부대에 완전사격준비태세 지시”
현실로 다가온 ‘헌재 마비’ 사태<br>…이진숙 “탄핵심판 진행해야” 위헌소송

현실로 다가온 ‘헌재 마비’ 사태…이진숙 “탄핵심판 진행해야” 위헌소송
‘혈세 낭비’·‘불법 선거 공방’…재보궐선거 막판 변수는?

‘혈세 낭비’·‘불법 선거 공방’…재보궐선거 막판 변수는?
논술시험 문제가 인터넷에?…연세대 수시 문제 유출 논란

논술시험 문제가 인터넷에?…연세대 수시 문제 유출 논란
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.