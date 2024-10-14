Samsung Lions win against LG Twins to open KBO postseason series

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the first game of the professional baseball playoffs, Samsung Lions successfully clinched the upper hand.



They took advantage of the home field advantage favorable to batters and overwhelmed the LG Twins pitching staff with aggressive play.



This is reporter Lee Mu-hyung.



[Report]



Samsung and LG met this autumn for the first time in 22 years.



The pre-game rivalry among fans was intense.



[Kim Jae-won/Samsung fan: "(Samsung) seems to be heading to the Korean Series with a clean 3 wins and 0 losses."]



[Park Se-eun & Lee Jin-soo/LG fans: "We will respond loudly and won't be defeated by this blue wave."]



As predicted before the game, the outcome was determined by power hitting.



Samsung, the team with the most home runs, took the lead in the 3rd inning with a three-run homer from captain Koo Ja-wook.



In the 4th inning, infielder Kim Young-woong decorated his first hit in the autumn baseball with a solo home run, which went over the short fence, a characteristic of Daegu Samsung Lions Park.



With an additional home run from hitter Diaz, Samsung recorded a total of 14 hits and 10 runs, overpowering the LG pitching staff.



Supported by consecutive defensive plays from players like Lee Jae-hyun and Kim Young-woong, starting pitcher Reyes became the winning pitcher by allowing only one run over 6 and 2/3 innings.



[Reyes/Samsung pitcher: "It's an honor to win the first game after 9 years. I think we have a really good thing and we can win the KBO Series."]



Samsung, having successfully gained the upper hand, also tasted the joy of an autumn baseball victory for the first time in 9 years since the first game of the Korean Series in 2015.



[Park Jin-man/Samsung manager: "I think I was the only one worried. Since we played a good game, I will prepare well so we can continue this momentum tomorrow."]



In the second game, which will be held at the same venue, Samsung is set to start domestic ace Won Tae-in, while LG will start with pitcher Enns.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



