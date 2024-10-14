News 9

Lee Seung-woo rushes to national team ahead of Iraq match in World Cup qualifiers

입력 2024.10.14 (00:56)

[Anchor]

Lee Seung-woo, who has donned the Taegeuk mark for the first time in 5 years and 4 months, revealed his tremendous determination ahead of the match against Iraq the day after tomorrow.

He rushed to the call of coach Hong Myung-bo, with a standing ticket for the KTX, and vowed to show everything he has prepared on the field.

Reporter Ham Woo-rim has the story.

[Report]

Lee Seung-woo, who has joined the national team after a long time, runs onto the field with a bright smile after chatting warmly with Kim Min-jae.

It has been a whopping 5 years and 4 months since Lee Seung-woo was called up to the A national team, which was during the Bento era in June 2019.

Coach Hong Myung-bo made a sudden selection to fill the void left by Hwang Hee-chan and Eom Ji-sung, who were injured in the previous match against Jordan.

Lee Seung-woo expressed his surprise at being called by coach Hong, laughing as he said he hurriedly got a standing ticket on the KTX.

[Lee Seung-woo/National Football Team: "The next morning, I took the train, but I didn't have a ticket. So I came standing. I sat on my suitcase (during the ride). Because it takes over an hour..."]

Once a super ace during his youth national team days, Lee Seung-woo scored the opening goal in the final of the 2018 Asian Games, showcasing his bold breakthroughs and sharp movements as his strengths.

This season in the K League, he has scored 11 goals, demonstrating peak form, and his determination is as great as the long wait.

[Lee Seung-woo/National Football Team: "I want to do my best. I've really been waiting for this moment, so I want to prepare well and show everything I can."]

The Hong Myung-bo team will face the strong Middle Eastern team Iraq in the fourth match of the third round of World Cup qualifiers in North and Central America the day after tomorrow.

The key to the match will be whether young forwards like Lee Seung-woo, Bae Jun-ho, and Oh Hyun-kyu can successfully fill the void left by Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan.

This is KBS News, Ham Woo-rim.

