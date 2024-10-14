Park Hye-jeong sees no competition in weightlifting at National Sports Festival

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Park Hye-jeong, who set a new Korean record in weightlifting at the Paris Olympics and won a silver medal, has also easily reached the top at the National Sports Festival.



Park Hye-jeong claimed the title of champion in all three categories: snatch, clean and jerk, and total.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



Park Hye-jeong, who has no rivals on the domestic stage, was unstoppable from the snatch.



She successfully lifted 126 kg in her third attempt, easily securing the gold medal in the snatch.



Showcasing her overwhelming strength, Park Hye-jeong lifted the maximum weight of 164 kg in the clean and jerk, and with a total of 290 kg, she ranked first, achieving a triple crown at the competition.



[Park Hye-jeong/Goyang City Hall: "I don't think I can say this is an easy competition for me. I believe it was a competition where I focused and worked hard."]



Although she won a valuable silver medal at the Paris Olympics, Park has a bigger dream.



To become number one by surpassing China's absolute powerhouse, Li Wenwen.



Park Hye-jeong expressed her confidence, saying that nothing is impossible.



[Park Hye-jeong/Goyang City Hall: "As I fill in my shortcomings, I think I will surpass Li Wenwen's record. I believe that someday I will catch up."]



Park, who is having an unforgettable year, plans to compete in the World Championships in Bahrain in December to finish 2024 on a high note.



In a bid for redemption, Korea's swimming star Hwang Sun-woo won the gold medal in the men's 800m relay representing Gangwon with a time of 7 minutes 15.89 seconds, setting a new competition record.



Hwang Sun-woo will compete for a second title in his main event, the 200m freestyle, tomorrow.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



