News 9

Park Hye-jeong sees no competition in weightlifting at National Sports Festival

입력 2024.10.14 (01:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Park Hye-jeong, who set a new Korean record in weightlifting at the Paris Olympics and won a silver medal, has also easily reached the top at the National Sports Festival.

Park Hye-jeong claimed the title of champion in all three categories: snatch, clean and jerk, and total.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

Park Hye-jeong, who has no rivals on the domestic stage, was unstoppable from the snatch.

She successfully lifted 126 kg in her third attempt, easily securing the gold medal in the snatch.

Showcasing her overwhelming strength, Park Hye-jeong lifted the maximum weight of 164 kg in the clean and jerk, and with a total of 290 kg, she ranked first, achieving a triple crown at the competition.

[Park Hye-jeong/Goyang City Hall: "I don't think I can say this is an easy competition for me. I believe it was a competition where I focused and worked hard."]

Although she won a valuable silver medal at the Paris Olympics, Park has a bigger dream.

To become number one by surpassing China's absolute powerhouse, Li Wenwen.

Park Hye-jeong expressed her confidence, saying that nothing is impossible.

[Park Hye-jeong/Goyang City Hall: "As I fill in my shortcomings, I think I will surpass Li Wenwen's record. I believe that someday I will catch up."]

Park, who is having an unforgettable year, plans to compete in the World Championships in Bahrain in December to finish 2024 on a high note.

In a bid for redemption, Korea's swimming star Hwang Sun-woo won the gold medal in the men's 800m relay representing Gangwon with a time of 7 minutes 15.89 seconds, setting a new competition record.

Hwang Sun-woo will compete for a second title in his main event, the 200m freestyle, tomorrow.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Park Hye-jeong sees no competition in weightlifting at National Sports Festival
    • 입력 2024-10-14 01:12:46
    News 9
[Anchor]

Park Hye-jeong, who set a new Korean record in weightlifting at the Paris Olympics and won a silver medal, has also easily reached the top at the National Sports Festival.

Park Hye-jeong claimed the title of champion in all three categories: snatch, clean and jerk, and total.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

Park Hye-jeong, who has no rivals on the domestic stage, was unstoppable from the snatch.

She successfully lifted 126 kg in her third attempt, easily securing the gold medal in the snatch.

Showcasing her overwhelming strength, Park Hye-jeong lifted the maximum weight of 164 kg in the clean and jerk, and with a total of 290 kg, she ranked first, achieving a triple crown at the competition.

[Park Hye-jeong/Goyang City Hall: "I don't think I can say this is an easy competition for me. I believe it was a competition where I focused and worked hard."]

Although she won a valuable silver medal at the Paris Olympics, Park has a bigger dream.

To become number one by surpassing China's absolute powerhouse, Li Wenwen.

Park Hye-jeong expressed her confidence, saying that nothing is impossible.

[Park Hye-jeong/Goyang City Hall: "As I fill in my shortcomings, I think I will surpass Li Wenwen's record. I believe that someday I will catch up."]

Park, who is having an unforgettable year, plans to compete in the World Championships in Bahrain in December to finish 2024 on a high note.

In a bid for redemption, Korea's swimming star Hwang Sun-woo won the gold medal in the men's 800m relay representing Gangwon with a time of 7 minutes 15.89 seconds, setting a new competition record.

Hwang Sun-woo will compete for a second title in his main event, the 200m freestyle, tomorrow.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북한 “국경선 부근 포병부대에 완전사격준비태세 지시”

북한 “국경선 부근 포병부대에 완전사격준비태세 지시”
현실로 다가온 ‘헌재 마비’ 사태<br>…이진숙 “탄핵심판 진행해야” 위헌소송

현실로 다가온 ‘헌재 마비’ 사태…이진숙 “탄핵심판 진행해야” 위헌소송
‘혈세 낭비’·‘불법 선거 공방’…재보궐선거 막판 변수는?

‘혈세 낭비’·‘불법 선거 공방’…재보궐선거 막판 변수는?
논술시험 문제가 인터넷에?…연세대 수시 문제 유출 논란

논술시험 문제가 인터넷에?…연세대 수시 문제 유출 논란
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.