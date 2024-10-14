Kim Min-byul secures first golf career victory

동영상 고정 취소

Last year, Kim Min-byul, who won the Korean Women's Professional Golf Rookie of the Year without a victory, has washed away the pain by winning the Dongbu Construction-Korea Land Trust Championship.



On the par 5, 17th hole, Kim Min-byul successfully made her 9th birdie today.



In the final round, she showcased a perfect performance by adding 18 points with 9 birdies and no bogeys.



With a total score of 49 points, Kim Min-byul secured her first career victory, surpassing Bang Shin-sil by 2 points.



