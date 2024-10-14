Football tournament for various nationalities residing in S. Korea takes place

동영상 고정 취소

A soccer tournament where foreign workers of various nationalities and other foreign residents in the country exchange cultures and unite through soccer was held today in Bucheon.



Vietnam attempts a counterattack with aggressive pressure after blocking a free kick from Nepal.



Myanmar's defense neatly blocks China's sharp flank attack.



In the soccer tournament featuring foreign residents from eight countries, including China, Vietnam, and Thailand, who have showcased solid skills and reached the finals, the Thai team emerged victorious.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!