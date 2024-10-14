News 9

National security adviser says N. Korea unlikely to start war

[Anchor]

National Security Office Director Shin Won-sik appeared on KBS 'Sunday Diagnosis Live' today (10.13) and stated that North Korea is unlikely to start a war that doesn't have a winning chance.

He analyzed that the North's drone announcement is intended to incite conflict between the South and the North, and that no response is appropriate.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

A report from a U.S. diplomatic magazine indicates that the likelihood of the North starting a war has increased in the next year and a half.

National Security Office Director Shin Won-sik mentioned our response capabilities and the ROK-U.S. alliance, stating that the North has no chance of winning.

[Shin Won-sik/National Security Office Director/KBS 'Sunday Diagnosis Live': "If the DPRK does not seem to decide on suicide, I think it cannot start a war…."]

It is expected that North Korea will continue low-intensity provocations such as GPS jamming and balloon launches to incite conflict rather than military provocations.

The North's announcement against drones is also seen as trying to instigate internal conflict in South Korea while serving to control the North's internal situation, emphasizing that a lack of response is appropriate.

[Shin Won-sik/National Security Office Director/KBS 'Sunday Diagnosis Live': "(The DPRK) has judged that expanding the threat of the regime and emphasizing it has more advantages for internal control. This actually shows that the DPRK's internal situation is unstable…."]

He urged the opposition party to be cautious, stating that while they fail to properly condemn the North's provocations, deterrence, and nuclear armament, they harshly criticize the efforts of the domestic military and government that protect the people.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defense warned that if the North's Kim Yo-jong, who mentioned 'horrific disaster' in a statement, poses a threat to the safety of our citizens, that day will mark the end of North Korea's regime.

KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

