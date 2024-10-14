Citizens enjoy deepening autumn throughout weekend

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yes, today (10.13) was an exceptionally clear and bright autumn day.



Many citizens visited urban parks to enjoy the deepening autumn.



A marathon event also took place, whizzing across the city.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min captured the weekend atmosphere.



[Report]



People gathered in the heart of the city early in the morning to participate in the marathon.



[Yoon Seok-mi · Shin Nan-young/Participants: "The autumn breeze is blowing, and just running on this road is so exciting. Let's go!"]



["3, 2, 1, start!"]



They took their first steps vigorously at the starting signal.



12,000 participants ran from Cheonggye Plaza through Gwanghwamun and the Blue House, heading towards the finish line along Cheonggyecheon.



[Kim Ji-ho/Participant: "I'm happy with my time; it turned out better than I expected. There are many buildings and beautiful scenery compared to other places, so I didn't even notice the difficulty while running."]



A visually impaired athlete also successfully completed the race.



[Seo Bo-won · Kim Yong-jeong/Participants: "The guide helped us so well during the race, so we could run safely."]



Hills adorned with orange cosmos flowers.



Children are also enjoying the deepening autumn.



A family dressed in matching outfits captures memories on camera.



[Park Chae-won · Lee Han-young · Park Seung-kyun/Namyangju: "(The flowers) are blooming so beautifully. It made my heart bloom too."]



The grassy areas in the city were bustling with citizens enjoying autumn.



[Lee Chae-ah/Namyangju: "Today is a bit cool. It's fun to be outside and play like this."]



Today's maximum temperature in Seoul rose to 25 degrees, but from late next week, cold air from the north is expected to bring noticeably cooler weather.



KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!