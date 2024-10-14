Citizens enjoy deepening autumn throughout weekend
Yes, today (10.13) was an exceptionally clear and bright autumn day.
Many citizens visited urban parks to enjoy the deepening autumn.
A marathon event also took place, whizzing across the city.
Reporter Lee Yoo-min captured the weekend atmosphere.
[Report]
People gathered in the heart of the city early in the morning to participate in the marathon.
[Yoon Seok-mi · Shin Nan-young/Participants: "The autumn breeze is blowing, and just running on this road is so exciting. Let's go!"]
["3, 2, 1, start!"]
They took their first steps vigorously at the starting signal.
12,000 participants ran from Cheonggye Plaza through Gwanghwamun and the Blue House, heading towards the finish line along Cheonggyecheon.
[Kim Ji-ho/Participant: "I'm happy with my time; it turned out better than I expected. There are many buildings and beautiful scenery compared to other places, so I didn't even notice the difficulty while running."]
A visually impaired athlete also successfully completed the race.
[Seo Bo-won · Kim Yong-jeong/Participants: "The guide helped us so well during the race, so we could run safely."]
Hills adorned with orange cosmos flowers.
Children are also enjoying the deepening autumn.
A family dressed in matching outfits captures memories on camera.
[Park Chae-won · Lee Han-young · Park Seung-kyun/Namyangju: "(The flowers) are blooming so beautifully. It made my heart bloom too."]
The grassy areas in the city were bustling with citizens enjoying autumn.
[Lee Chae-ah/Namyangju: "Today is a bit cool. It's fun to be outside and play like this."]
Today's maximum temperature in Seoul rose to 25 degrees, but from late next week, cold air from the north is expected to bring noticeably cooler weather.
KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
