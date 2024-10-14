News 9

Yonsei University struggles with mishaps in early admission essay exam

[Anchor]

There was an incident during the Yonsei University early admission essay exam held yesterday (10.12).

Some of the exam questions were leaked online one hour before the exam started.

This occurred because some proctors confused the exam start time and distributed the question papers before collecting the mobile phones.

Yonsei University has stated that there will be no retest.

It seems that police investigation will proceed.

Choi Yu-kyung reports.

[Report]

The Yonsei University natural science essay exam had 10,000 candidates.

The exam was scheduled to start at 2 PM, with the question papers to be distributed from 1:55 PM, five minutes before.

However, in one examination room where 30 candidates entered, the question papers were distributed around 12:55 PM, one hour before the exam.

The proctors mistakenly thought the exam time was 1 PM.

They took back the question papers 15 minutes later, but some students posted the contents of the short-answer questions on online communities commonly used by candidates.

Electronic devices, including mobile phones, could be used until 1:40 PM.

[Candidate A/voice altered: Someone wrote a post saying "I saw the question and the first question was about a rectangle being divided into squares." People who saw that started posting more related content and making inferences..."]

In one of the questions on that day, a mathematical symbol was incorrectly indicated, prompting the school to announce this during the exam and extend the exam time by 20 minutes.

Candidates are raising issues of fairness.

[Candidate B/voice altered: "What was posted online is just a fraction of what students could have seen. I think the only solution is to hold a retest."]

Yonsei University acknowledged that the proctors confused the time but stated that there was no confirmation of a question leak and that they are not considering a retest.

[Yonsei University official/voice altered: "We admit that we made a mistake in supervision. However, if we hold a retest, it could cause greater harm to other innocent candidates..."]

Additionally, they plan to request a police investigation to ascertain the exact facts regarding whether there was an actual leak of the questions.

KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.

