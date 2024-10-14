News Today

[News Today] N. KOREAN ARTILLERY ON ALERT

[LEAD]
Last night, North Korean forces were put on "ready to open fire" at the border, citing potential further provocations from South Korean drones. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong and the Defense Ministry's spokesperson issued midnight statements.

[REPORT]
North Korea's defense ministry spokesperson said via state media on Sunday night that the North's general staff had given preliminary instrustions on Saturday to artillery units and divisions in charge of important firepower tasks near the border to turn to complete fire readiness condition.

The instructions ordered eight artillery brigades fully armed in a wartime mode to be on standby to open fire by 8 p.m. Sunday.

The statement added that all military posts have been put on high alert and anti-air observation posts in Pyongyang have been reinforced.

The Korean Central News Agency said more drone provocations from the South are expected and the possibility of escalated military clashes cannot be ruled out.

Meanwhile, the North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo-jong. issued yet another statement on Sunday night.

It states that "Seoul gangsters still cannot grasp the situation," and warns against additional provocations that invade other countries' airspace.

A statement issued by the ministry's spokesperson says the South Korean military is believed to be behind the drone provocation. It warned that if more drones are sent to the North, it will be taken as a declaration of war and actions will be taken accordingly.

Earlier, the North claimed that South Korean drones infiltrated Pyongyang's airspace to dump leaflets three times this month, but Seoul's military says it cannot confirm if that's true or not.

North Korea's newspaper Rodong Sinmun has been publishing news about drone provocations for two days in a row to ramp up hostility toward the South.

This is unusual given that Pyongyang had refrained from publishing news about South Korean propaganda leaflets so far.
Pundits say the regime is apparently trying to stress to its people that South Korea is their eternal enemy.

이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.