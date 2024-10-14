[News Today] “N.KOREA WON’T START A WAR”
[LEAD]
National Security Office Director Shin Won-sik, appearing on KBS's 'Sunday Diagnosis Live' yesterday, stated North Korea will not start a war it cannot win. He also mentioned that North Korea's drone announcement aims to stir internal conflict in the South. He further stated that ignoring it is the best response.
[REPORT]
American magazine Foreign Policy reported that the risk of North Korea starting a war within the next year and a half is higher than ever.
National Security Office Director Shin Won-sik said that North Korea won't start a war it has no chance of winning as he referred to South Korea's response capabilities and South Korea-U.S. alliance.
Shin Won-sik/ Director of National Security (Oct. 13, KBS Sunday Diagnosis Live)
Unless North Korea decides to commit suicide, I don't think they will start a war.
He projected that rather than starting military provocations, North Korea would keep engaging in low-intensity provocations such as jamming GPS or sending trash balloons to cause conflict within South Korea.
The national security chief stressed that it is better to not respond to North Korea's announcement about drones since it's meant to instigate turmoil within South Korea and tighten its grip on North Korean residents.
Shin Won-sik/ Director of National Security (Oct. 13, KBS Sunday Diagnosis Live)
N. Korea has judged that expanding and emphasizing the threats has more advantages for internal control. This shows that North Korea's internal situation is unstable.
Director Shin urged opposition lawmakers to be prudent, claiming that while they fail to properly denounce North Korea's provocations, far-fetched arguments, and nuclear armament, they are harsh in raising issues against the military and government efforts to protect the people.
Meanwhile, in relation to the statement by Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of the regime's leader Kim Jong-un that mentioned 'horrific disaster', Seoul's defense ministry warned that if they threaten the safety of the South Korean people, that day will be the end of their regime.

