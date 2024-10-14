News Today

[News Today] CONSTITUTIONAL COURT VACUUM LOOMS

입력 2024.10.14 (16:33) 수정 2024.10.14 (16:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
In just three days, Constitutional Court Chief Lee Jong-seok along with two other justices are scheduled to retire. With the National Assembly stalled on selecting their successors, if only six justices are left, the court will be paralyzed. Amid this deadlock, Lee Jin-sook, the suspended chairman of the Korea Communications Commission, has filed a constitutional appeal. She argues that pausing her impeachment trial due to an insufficient number of justices is unjust.

[REPORT]
Constitutional Court chief Lee Jong-seok and justices Lee Young-jin and Kim Ki-young will retire on Thursday.

The National Assembly is responsible for choosing their replacements, but their successors have not been named.

The People Power Party insists that it is customary for the ruling and opposition parties to each nominate one candidates and pick the other through consensus.

But the Democratic Party is rejecting the proposal, saying that it should recommend two justices in proportion to the number of its parliamentary seats.

The Constitutional Court can only review cases only when more than seven of its justices are in attendance.
If only six justices are left, the court will be paralyzed.

Even if rival parties agree now, the paralysis could last more than a month, given the time needed for the nomination process, including confirmation hearings.

Song Seog-jun/ Legislation and Judiciary Committee (PPP)
The vacuum will cause unimaginable damage on the public.

Kim Jeong-won/ Constitutional Court (Oct.11)
Yes, it is best to fill the vacancies.

On the 18th, the day after her resignation, the impeachment trial of the chairman of the Korea Communications Commission, Lee Jin-sook, will also stop, thus extending her suspension from office.

Lee filed a constitutional appeal against Section 1 of Article 23 of the Constitutional Court Act, which regulates the quorum of judges, claiming that the current situation is unfair.

If the Constitutional Court accepts Lee's injunction request, the quorum rule will be suspended temporarily until a decision on Lee's case comes out. This will allow the remaining justices to handle her case.

However, a decision must be made before Thursday, when the three justices are set to retire.

The court says it is quickly reviewing the case given its urgency.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] CONSTITUTIONAL COURT VACUUM LOOMS
    • 입력 2024-10-14 16:33:05
    • 수정2024-10-14 16:33:28
    News Today

[LEAD]
In just three days, Constitutional Court Chief Lee Jong-seok along with two other justices are scheduled to retire. With the National Assembly stalled on selecting their successors, if only six justices are left, the court will be paralyzed. Amid this deadlock, Lee Jin-sook, the suspended chairman of the Korea Communications Commission, has filed a constitutional appeal. She argues that pausing her impeachment trial due to an insufficient number of justices is unjust.

[REPORT]
Constitutional Court chief Lee Jong-seok and justices Lee Young-jin and Kim Ki-young will retire on Thursday.

The National Assembly is responsible for choosing their replacements, but their successors have not been named.

The People Power Party insists that it is customary for the ruling and opposition parties to each nominate one candidates and pick the other through consensus.

But the Democratic Party is rejecting the proposal, saying that it should recommend two justices in proportion to the number of its parliamentary seats.

The Constitutional Court can only review cases only when more than seven of its justices are in attendance.
If only six justices are left, the court will be paralyzed.

Even if rival parties agree now, the paralysis could last more than a month, given the time needed for the nomination process, including confirmation hearings.

Song Seog-jun/ Legislation and Judiciary Committee (PPP)
The vacuum will cause unimaginable damage on the public.

Kim Jeong-won/ Constitutional Court (Oct.11)
Yes, it is best to fill the vacancies.

On the 18th, the day after her resignation, the impeachment trial of the chairman of the Korea Communications Commission, Lee Jin-sook, will also stop, thus extending her suspension from office.

Lee filed a constitutional appeal against Section 1 of Article 23 of the Constitutional Court Act, which regulates the quorum of judges, claiming that the current situation is unfair.

If the Constitutional Court accepts Lee's injunction request, the quorum rule will be suspended temporarily until a decision on Lee's case comes out. This will allow the remaining justices to handle her case.

However, a decision must be made before Thursday, when the three justices are set to retire.

The court says it is quickly reviewing the case given its urgency.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 헌재, ‘재판관 6명이면 재판 불가’ <br>헌법재판소법 효력 정지

[속보] 헌재, ‘재판관 6명이면 재판 불가’ 헌법재판소법 효력 정지
한, ‘대통령실 인적 쇄신’ 촉구<br>…대통령실 “비선 조직 없어”

한, ‘대통령실 인적 쇄신’ 촉구…대통령실 “비선 조직 없어”
경의선·동해선 폭파 준비 정황에 군 경비태세 강화…북, 연일 위협 고조

경의선·동해선 폭파 준비 정황에 군 경비태세 강화…북, 연일 위협 고조
한성대 수시 실기 시험서 문제지 40분 늦게 배부…“형평성 있게 평가할 것”

한성대 수시 실기 시험서 문제지 40분 늦게 배부…“형평성 있게 평가할 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.