[News Today] UNIV.YONSEI ESSAY TEST LEAKED

[LEAD]

On the 12th, an essay test question was leaked online an hour before Yonsei University's admissions exam. The leak was due to proctors distributing the test papers early, having mistaken the start time. Yonsei University has confirmed that there will be no retest.



[REPORT]

Some ten thousand students took a natural science essay test at Yonsei University on Saturday.



The test was to begin at 2 p.m.



Test papers were to be distributed five minutes prior, at 1:55.



But in one exam room where 30 students were seated, test papers were distributed an hour early, at around 12:55 p.m.



The proctors apparently mistakenly thought that the test was to begin at 1 p.m.



The papers were collected back 15 minutes later, but some of the students had already posted short-answer questions on online communities for prospective test-takers.



That's because test-takers are permitted to use their electronic devices including mobile phones until 1:40 p.m.



Test-taker/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

Someone posted "I saw the questions. The first was about a rectangle being divided." Others started posting more information and drawing analogies.



In one of the math problems presented on that day there was an error in a mathematical symbol, prompting the university to make an announcement during the test and extend test time by 20 minutes.



The students raised issues over fairness.



Test-taker/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

I'm sure students have seen more than what was posted online. The only way to fix this is to hold a retest.



Yonsei University has admitted that its proctors made mistakes about the time, but said it's not considering a retest because there is no confirmation that test problems had been leaked.



Yonsei University staff/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

We acknowledge our mistake in supervision. But if a retest is held, it may cause

harm to more students.



The university also plans to request a police investigation to find out if test questions had been leaked.