News Today

[News Today] USING DRONES TO HUNT BOARS

입력 2024.10.14 (16:35) 수정 2024.10.14 (16:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
In mountainous regions, wild boars continue to ravage seasonal crops. Capturing these boars has grown more challenging since the outbreak of African swine fever. But now, tracking drones are emerging as a viable solution.

[REPORT]
A wild ginseng farm in Gangwon-do Province shows patches of soil dug up throughout the field.

There are hardly any traces of carefully grown ginseng.

Wild boars are the prime suspects.

Soundbytes: They dug here and ate them all.

This ginseng farmer suffered a loss in the market value of over one billion won, or about 740,000 U.S. dollars.

Lee Yu-jin/ KBS Reporter
The ginseng field is now filled with wild boar footprints the size of an adult's fist.

Double or triple layers of nets were not enough to stop the boars.

Jo Jae-hun/ Ginseng farmer
I felt safe after putting up several nets, but they came back to feed again.

It's not easy to capture them either.

Hunting dogs are needed for tracking wild boars, but their use has been banned in Gangwon-do Province due to concerns about spreading African swine fever.

Hunter/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
If hunting dogs are not used, the success rate falls by at least five to seven times.

As a result, only about 5,000 boars were caught in Gangwon-do Province last year, not even half the number recorded five years ago.

Experts suggest using thermal imaging drones.

Choi Jin-ho/ Korea Wild Animal, Plant service
Drones track boars instead of hunting dogs, making it easier to catch more of them.

The Wildlife Management Association has found that using thermal imaging drones increases the success rate of catching wild boars by 4.3 times.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] USING DRONES TO HUNT BOARS
    • 입력 2024-10-14 16:35:33
    • 수정2024-10-14 16:36:09
    News Today

[LEAD]
In mountainous regions, wild boars continue to ravage seasonal crops. Capturing these boars has grown more challenging since the outbreak of African swine fever. But now, tracking drones are emerging as a viable solution.

[REPORT]
A wild ginseng farm in Gangwon-do Province shows patches of soil dug up throughout the field.

There are hardly any traces of carefully grown ginseng.

Wild boars are the prime suspects.

Soundbytes: They dug here and ate them all.

This ginseng farmer suffered a loss in the market value of over one billion won, or about 740,000 U.S. dollars.

Lee Yu-jin/ KBS Reporter
The ginseng field is now filled with wild boar footprints the size of an adult's fist.

Double or triple layers of nets were not enough to stop the boars.

Jo Jae-hun/ Ginseng farmer
I felt safe after putting up several nets, but they came back to feed again.

It's not easy to capture them either.

Hunting dogs are needed for tracking wild boars, but their use has been banned in Gangwon-do Province due to concerns about spreading African swine fever.

Hunter/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
If hunting dogs are not used, the success rate falls by at least five to seven times.

As a result, only about 5,000 boars were caught in Gangwon-do Province last year, not even half the number recorded five years ago.

Experts suggest using thermal imaging drones.

Choi Jin-ho/ Korea Wild Animal, Plant service
Drones track boars instead of hunting dogs, making it easier to catch more of them.

The Wildlife Management Association has found that using thermal imaging drones increases the success rate of catching wild boars by 4.3 times.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 헌재, ‘재판관 6명이면 재판 불가’ <br>헌법재판소법 효력 정지

[속보] 헌재, ‘재판관 6명이면 재판 불가’ 헌법재판소법 효력 정지
한, ‘대통령실 인적 쇄신’ 촉구<br>…대통령실 “비선 조직 없어”

한, ‘대통령실 인적 쇄신’ 촉구…대통령실 “비선 조직 없어”
경의선·동해선 폭파 준비 정황에 군 경비태세 강화…북, 연일 위협 고조

경의선·동해선 폭파 준비 정황에 군 경비태세 강화…북, 연일 위협 고조
한성대 수시 실기 시험서 문제지 40분 늦게 배부…“형평성 있게 평가할 것”

한성대 수시 실기 시험서 문제지 40분 늦게 배부…“형평성 있게 평가할 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.