[News Today] KBS NEWS 9 BEGINS ENGLISH SERVICE
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
KBS' main news program News 9 provides English subtitles for its reports.
KBS said that the entire news program is subtitled in English starting from October 7. The English version is available on the website and mobile app of KBS news.
KBS will also soon launch an English news service on its YouTube channel.
This new service is expected to allow viewers overseas to access K-content more easily on digital platforms. It will also deliver Korea's perspectives directly to the world.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] KBS NEWS 9 BEGINS ENGLISH SERVICE
-
- 입력 2024-10-14 16:37:04
- 수정2024-10-14 16:38:33
[LEAD]
KBS' main news program News 9 provides English subtitles for its reports.
KBS said that the entire news program is subtitled in English starting from October 7. The English version is available on the website and mobile app of KBS news.
KBS will also soon launch an English news service on its YouTube channel.
This new service is expected to allow viewers overseas to access K-content more easily on digital platforms. It will also deliver Korea's perspectives directly to the world.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.