[News Today] KBS NEWS 9 BEGINS ENGLISH SERVICE

입력 2024-10-14 16:37:04 수정 2024-10-14 16:38:33 News Today





[LEAD]

KBS' main news program News 9 provides English subtitles for its reports.



KBS said that the entire news program is subtitled in English starting from October 7. The English version is available on the website and mobile app of KBS news.



KBS will also soon launch an English news service on its YouTube channel.



This new service is expected to allow viewers overseas to access K-content more easily on digital platforms. It will also deliver Korea's perspectives directly to the world.