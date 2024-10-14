[News Today] HAN KANG’S FAVORITE SONGS

[LEAD]

Novelist Han Kang's recent win of the Nobel prize is also shaking up the music industry as well. The songs she mentioned as her favorites are receiving the spotlight. Let's take a look.



[REPORT]

Han Kang/ Novelist (2021)

I was in a taxi. The song was so popular that it was playing. I shed tears unwittingly.



This song is said to have made author Han Kang cry.



It is a 2019 song by the duo AKMU, with a long title "How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You're the One I Love."



The Nobel laureate introduced her favorite songs in an appearance on a publishing firm's YouTube channel three years ago.



After Han received the 2024 Nobel Prize in literature last week, the songs she recommended at that time are gaining popularity today.



Called Han Kang's playlist, they also include songs by the late singer Kim Kwang-seok.



Some of the songs have climbed back up the music charts.



Their music videos are flooded with messages about Han kang and her Nobel honor.