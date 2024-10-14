[News Today] CELEBRITY WEDDINGS TAKE PLACE

입력 2024-10-14 16:39:38 수정 2024-10-14 16:39:50 News Today





We also have news of celebrities tying the knot! From singer HyunA to actress Jo Boah, we bring you the details.



K-pop idols HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung have tied the knot.



Nine months after announcing their relationship in January, the couple held an outdoor wedding last Friday.



HyunA drew attention that day by wearing a short wedding dress and red shoes.



Since the new bride and groom are both singers their guests included After School's Kahi, 2AM's Jo Kwon as well as hip-hop star couple Tiger JK and Yoon Mi-rae and many other K-pop singers.



Meanwhile, on Saturday, actress Cho Boah had a private wedding with a non-celebrity partner.



On Sunday, popular comedian Kim Hae-jun married fellow comedian Kim Seung-hye.