[News Today] CELEBRITY WEDDINGS TAKE PLACE
[LEAD]
We also have news of celebrities tying the knot! From singer HyunA to actress Jo Boah, we bring you the details.
[REPORT]
K-pop idols HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung have tied the knot.
Nine months after announcing their relationship in January, the couple held an outdoor wedding last Friday.
HyunA drew attention that day by wearing a short wedding dress and red shoes.
Since the new bride and groom are both singers their guests included After School's Kahi, 2AM's Jo Kwon as well as hip-hop star couple Tiger JK and Yoon Mi-rae and many other K-pop singers.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, actress Cho Boah had a private wedding with a non-celebrity partner.
On Sunday, popular comedian Kim Hae-jun married fellow comedian Kim Seung-hye.
- 입력 2024-10-14 16:39:38
- 수정2024-10-14 16:39:50
