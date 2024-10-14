News 9

Constitutional Court paralysis temporarily avoided

[Anchor]

Hello everyone, this is KBS News at 9 PM on Oct. 14.

The Constitutional Court has managed to avoid a paralysis situation by suspending the quorum requirement for judges.

Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, filed a request for a provisional injunction, arguing that it is unfair for her impeachment trial to be suspended due to a lack of quorum among the Constitutional Court judges, and the court accepted her request.

The first report is by reporter Kim So-young.

[Report]

Article 23, Section 1 of the Constitutional Court Act regarding the quorum of judges.

It stipulates that at least 7 out of 9 judges must be present for a case to be heard.

Lee Jin-sook, whose duties have been suspended due to impeachment proceedings initiated by the National Assembly, filed a request for a provisional injunction on the Oct. 10, arguing that it is unfair for her impeachment trial to be suspended due to a lack of quorum.

The Constitutional Court accepted her request unanimously within four days.

Accordingly, the effect of the quorum provision is temporarily suspended until the ruling on the main case, allowing the remaining 6 judges to proceed with the hearing of the impeachment trial against the chairperson.

The Constitutional Court explained, "The applicant, who has been impeached by the National Assembly, has their authority suspended until the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial takes place, and if the case cannot even be heard under the relevant provision, it constitutes an excessive restriction on the applicant's right to a speedy trial."

The retirement date for the three judges recommended by the National Assembly, including Chief Justice Lee Jong-seok, is set for Oct. 17.

However, concerns arose about a 'paralysis of the Constitutional Court' as the ruling and opposition parties clashed over the recommendation process, leaving the successors unappointed. This would halt not only the impeachment trial of the chairperson but all case hearings in the Constitutional Court.

Following the Constitutional Court's decision, the chairperson stated, "I am relieved to have avoided the worst-case scenario of the Constitutional Court's functions being paralyzed," and expressed deep gratitude to the judges of the Constitutional Court for upholding constitutional order.

This is KBS News, Kim So-young.

