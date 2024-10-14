Police summon four people related to ‘Jessi's fan assault controversy’

동영상 고정 취소

Recently, an incident was reported where a fan of singer Jessi was assaulted by her entourage after requesting a photo.



The situation is escalating as it has been revealed that the victim is a minor.



Jessi's side stated that while the assailants were part of her entourage, they were people she had never seen before, and expressed their willingness to take moral responsibility for the victim.



Lee Won-hee reports.



In the early morning, in an alley in Gangnam, Seoul.



A man approaches singer Jessi and requests to take a photo.



[Victim's Mother/Voice Altered: "My child was also a fan of Jessi. (Jessi) said no so my child said 'I'm sorry'."]



When Jessi refused, as the man was about to back away, a man identified as A approached and suddenly swung his fist.



[Nearby Merchant/Voice Altered: "It happened in the early morning. They reported it that day, and the police came and went. They said there were no witnesses around at that time."]



After the incident, Jessi's entourage left the scene.



Subsequently, the police, responding to the report, found the entourage nearby.



However, A had already left the scene, and it is reported that Jessi's entourage claimed they did not know A's whereabouts.



The victim has filed a complaint with the police against A and four members of Jessi's entourage, including Jessi.



The victim's parents are concerned about secondary damage to their child, who is still a minor.



[Victim's Mother/Voice Altered: "(The producer) sent another DM, saying, 'Jessi has nothing to do with this, so don't threaten her.' (As a mother) it was a bit scary. I worry that something might happen to my child...."]



As the controversy grew, Jessi posted on her personal social media, apologizing to the victim and stating that she would cooperate with the police investigation.



She claimed that A was "someone she saw for the first time that day," but expressed that she felt morally responsible.



The police have called in the producer who was present at the scene for questioning and are in the process of identifying the assailant, A.



The police also stated that they are considering summoning singer Jessi for questioning.



KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



