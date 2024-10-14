Han urges ‘personnel reshuffle in the presidential office’, presidential office denies unofficially operating organization

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Leader Han Dong-hoon of the People Power Party, who has called for a personnel reshuffle in the presidential office, claimed that there is a so-called Kim Keon-hee line in the presidential office and repeatedly urged for personnel changes.



In response, the presidential office dismissed the claim, stating that the final authority on personnel matters lies with the president and that there is no unofficial organization.



Reporter Woo Jeong-hwa has the details.



[Report]



Recently, PPP Leader Han Dong-hoon has made several remarks targeting Kim Keon-hee.



After mentioning the need for restraint in Kim's public activities, he emphasized the necessity of a personnel reshuffle in the presidential office to dispel concerns about Kim on Oct. 12th.



Today (10.14), he went a step further, mentioning the so-called 'Kim line' and again called for personnel changes.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "She is not a person in a public position. I believe that considering the 'Kim line' as a given does not help build the trust in the governance."]



The pro-Han faction has also joined the fray.



It seems that the concerns surrounding Kim, as well as recent issues involving Myung Tae-kyun and Kim Dae-nam, have reached a critical level for the ruling party.



[Shin Ji-ho/Deputy Chief of Strategy and Planning, People Power Party/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "They are not people in the political or public relations line, yet they are engaging in inappropriate political activities beyond their job scope...."]



The pro-Yoon faction has pushed back.



Representative Kweon Seong-dong criticized Han, saying, "Just because you criticize the Yoon Suk-yeol government, a rosy future won't just roll in," and Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won pointed out that "everything that should be discussed in a private meeting with the president has been made public."



The presidential office reiterated that the final authority on personnel matters lies with the president and dismissed the notion of a Kim line as an unofficial organization.



They emphasized that there is only a presidential line and that the media should not be swayed by rumors.



It has been reported that a meeting between President Yoon Suk-yeol and PPP Leader Han Dong-hoon is expected to take place early next week after coordination following the by-elections.



This is KBS News, Woo Jeong-hwa.



