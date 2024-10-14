Rival parties continue to clash over Myung Tae-kyun

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The ruling and opposition parties continued their battle over Myung Tae-kyun today (10.14).



The Democratic Party demanded that President Yoon Suk-yeol directly clarify the allegations related to Myung, while the People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party, saying it was like a thief harassing the police.



This is a report by reporter Lee Hee-yeon.



[Report]



The Democratic Party launched an offensive regarding the opinion polls conducted by Myung during the last presidential election.



They pressured President Yoon Suk-yeol to directly clarify, citing a high possibility of poll manipulation.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "(In the other polls) considering that candidates Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol were neck and neck, it is simply incomprehensible...."]



They argued that if the allegations of nominations being made in exchange for the polls are true, it could be grounds for impeachment.



[Jeon Hyun-hee/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "It could be a serious violation of constitutional order that could also be grounds for presidential impeachment...."]



Myung himself stated today that he had communicated with President Yoon and his wife during the presidential primary period, but he repeatedly denied the allegations of Kim Keon-hee's involvement in the nominations.



[Myung Tae-kyun/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "(In exchange, former lawmaker Kim Young-sun later received a nomination...) That's a fiction writer.... Kang Hye-kyung is like a puppy under the table, imagining things based on what falls from there."]



The presidential office maintains that Myung's claims are not credible and that they cut off communication after receiving advice to keep their distance towards the end of the presidential primary.



With the Democratic Party having selected Kang Hye-kyung, who raised the allegations of the First Lady's involvement in the nominations, as a witness for the National Assembly audit on Oct. 21, the People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for turning the audit into a "political battle."



[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "They have taken the lead in turning the audit into a political battle by unilaterally selecting witnesses and issuing travel orders."]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "The Democratic Party's audit is turning into a situation where a thief is harassing the police."]



The People Power Party has filed a complaint with the National Assembly Ethics Committee against Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Young-bae, who called the Busan Geumjeong District Mayor by-election a "waste of taxpayer money," and lawmakers Yang Moon-suk and Jang Kyung-tae, who are embroiled in controversy over inappropriate remarks.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



