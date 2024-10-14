News 9

Rival parties continue to clash over Myung Tae-kyun

입력 2024.10.14 (23:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The ruling and opposition parties continued their battle over Myung Tae-kyun today (10.14).

The Democratic Party demanded that President Yoon Suk-yeol directly clarify the allegations related to Myung, while the People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party, saying it was like a thief harassing the police.

This is a report by reporter Lee Hee-yeon.

[Report]

The Democratic Party launched an offensive regarding the opinion polls conducted by Myung during the last presidential election.

They pressured President Yoon Suk-yeol to directly clarify, citing a high possibility of poll manipulation.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "(In the other polls) considering that candidates Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol were neck and neck, it is simply incomprehensible...."]

They argued that if the allegations of nominations being made in exchange for the polls are true, it could be grounds for impeachment.

[Jeon Hyun-hee/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "It could be a serious violation of constitutional order that could also be grounds for presidential impeachment...."]

Myung himself stated today that he had communicated with President Yoon and his wife during the presidential primary period, but he repeatedly denied the allegations of Kim Keon-hee's involvement in the nominations.

[Myung Tae-kyun/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "(In exchange, former lawmaker Kim Young-sun later received a nomination...) That's a fiction writer.... Kang Hye-kyung is like a puppy under the table, imagining things based on what falls from there."]

The presidential office maintains that Myung's claims are not credible and that they cut off communication after receiving advice to keep their distance towards the end of the presidential primary.

With the Democratic Party having selected Kang Hye-kyung, who raised the allegations of the First Lady's involvement in the nominations, as a witness for the National Assembly audit on Oct. 21, the People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for turning the audit into a "political battle."

[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "They have taken the lead in turning the audit into a political battle by unilaterally selecting witnesses and issuing travel orders."]

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "The Democratic Party's audit is turning into a situation where a thief is harassing the police."]

The People Power Party has filed a complaint with the National Assembly Ethics Committee against Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Young-bae, who called the Busan Geumjeong District Mayor by-election a "waste of taxpayer money," and lawmakers Yang Moon-suk and Jang Kyung-tae, who are embroiled in controversy over inappropriate remarks.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rival parties continue to clash over Myung Tae-kyun
    • 입력 2024-10-14 23:18:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

The ruling and opposition parties continued their battle over Myung Tae-kyun today (10.14).

The Democratic Party demanded that President Yoon Suk-yeol directly clarify the allegations related to Myung, while the People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party, saying it was like a thief harassing the police.

This is a report by reporter Lee Hee-yeon.

[Report]

The Democratic Party launched an offensive regarding the opinion polls conducted by Myung during the last presidential election.

They pressured President Yoon Suk-yeol to directly clarify, citing a high possibility of poll manipulation.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "(In the other polls) considering that candidates Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol were neck and neck, it is simply incomprehensible...."]

They argued that if the allegations of nominations being made in exchange for the polls are true, it could be grounds for impeachment.

[Jeon Hyun-hee/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "It could be a serious violation of constitutional order that could also be grounds for presidential impeachment...."]

Myung himself stated today that he had communicated with President Yoon and his wife during the presidential primary period, but he repeatedly denied the allegations of Kim Keon-hee's involvement in the nominations.

[Myung Tae-kyun/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "(In exchange, former lawmaker Kim Young-sun later received a nomination...) That's a fiction writer.... Kang Hye-kyung is like a puppy under the table, imagining things based on what falls from there."]

The presidential office maintains that Myung's claims are not credible and that they cut off communication after receiving advice to keep their distance towards the end of the presidential primary.

With the Democratic Party having selected Kang Hye-kyung, who raised the allegations of the First Lady's involvement in the nominations, as a witness for the National Assembly audit on Oct. 21, the People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for turning the audit into a "political battle."

[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "They have taken the lead in turning the audit into a political battle by unilaterally selecting witnesses and issuing travel orders."]

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "The Democratic Party's audit is turning into a situation where a thief is harassing the police."]

The People Power Party has filed a complaint with the National Assembly Ethics Committee against Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Young-bae, who called the Busan Geumjeong District Mayor by-election a "waste of taxpayer money," and lawmakers Yang Moon-suk and Jang Kyung-tae, who are embroiled in controversy over inappropriate remarks.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘헌재 마비’ 일단 피했다…이진숙 탄핵 심리 계속

‘헌재 마비’ 일단 피했다…이진숙 탄핵 심리 계속
북, 경의선·동해선 폭파 준비…군, 감시경비태세 강화

북, 경의선·동해선 폭파 준비…군, 감시경비태세 강화
북한 “전방 사격 준비 태세,<br> 무인기 재출현은 선전포고”…위협 고조 의도는?

북한 “전방 사격 준비 태세, 무인기 재출현은 선전포고”…위협 고조 의도는?
[단독] 7년 전 ‘성폭행 미제<br> 사건’ 공범 잡고 보니…여고 행정공무원

[단독] 7년 전 ‘성폭행 미제 사건’ 공범 잡고 보니…여고 행정공무원
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.