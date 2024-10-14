News 9

China deploys Liaoning aircraft carrier for Taiwan encirclement drills: US urges restraint, expressing “serious concern”

[Anchor]

China has conducted a joint encirclement exercise called 'Li Jian' mobilizing its army, navy, air force, and rocket forces around Taiwan.

The deployment of the aircraft carrier Liaoning for this exercise has unusually heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait, prompting the United States to express concern and urge restraint.

Beijing's Kim Min-jung reports.

[Report]

Chinese military forces were rapidly deployed around Taiwan early this morning.

This is the first such deployment in five months since President Lai Ching-te took office.

In an unusual move, not only have the Rocket Force, but also the Liaoning carrier group been deployed in the eastern waters of Taiwan, where U.S. intervention is anticipated in the event of war.

A record number of 125 military aircraft were involved in the exercise.

[Fu Zhengnan/Expert at the Chinese Academy of Military Sciences: "From troop movement to deployment and pressure, we can switch from training to actual combat at any time."]

Compared to May, the number of troop deployment points has increased from five to six, and they have been positioned closer to the main island of Taiwan in the Taiwan Strait.

Since 2022, through four encirclement exercises, Chinese media reported that most of the routes connecting Taiwan to the outside have been blocked.

The encirclement exercise around Taiwan is a response to President Lai Ching-te's recent speech expressing the will for independence.

[Lai Ching-te/Taiwan President/Oct. 10th: "The Republic of China (Taiwan) is rooted in the main island of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu, and is not subordinate to China."]

Taiwan's military authorities have also sent forces to respond.

[Sun Li-feng/Taiwan Ministry of National Defense Spokesperson: "(China's military exercises) threaten the security situation in the Taiwan Strait and do not contribute to the healthy development of cross-strait relations."]

The United States has urged China to exercise restraint, and Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba has expressed intentions to promote an 'Asian NATO' concept to counter China, but the Chinese Foreign Ministry has maintained a hardline stance.

The Chinese military conducted a two-day exercise last May, but this time it concluded in just one day.

There are analyses suggesting that this is an effort to adjust the level of tension considering the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Reporting from Beijing, this is KBS News Kim Min-jung.

