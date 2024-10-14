News 9

Israel forcibly enters UN peacekeeper base

입력 2024.10.14 (23:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Israeli military, engaged in ground battles with Hezbollah in Lebanon, has forcibly entered a UN peacekeeper base.

Criticism is growing over violations of international law, while the United States has announced the additional deployment of the THAAD missile defense system to Israel.

Park Seok-ho reports.

[Report]

On Oct. 13 local time, two Israeli tanks broke through the main gate and forcibly entered the UN peacekeeper base in southern Lebanon.

As the Israeli military detonated smoke bombs near the base, 15 peacekeepers received treatment for skin irritations and other issues.

Recently, five peacekeepers were already injured due to attacks by the Israeli military.

The peacekeeping forces strongly protested to Israel, citing violations of international law and Security Council resolutions.

Fortunately, the Dongmyeong Unit, deployed by South Korea, was not affected.

[Lee Seong-jun/Director of Public Affairs, Joint Chiefs of Staff: "The Dongmyeong Unit is stationed about 25 to 30 kilometers away from the Blue Line (Lebanon-Israel border) and is managing the situation while ensuring safety."]

Israel explained that the incident occurred during the rescue of injured personnel and is further demanding the withdrawal of peacekeeping forces.

[Benjamin Netanyahu/Prime Minister of Israel: "(The UN) refusing to withdraw is making the peacekeeping personnel hostages of Hezbollah. This is dangerous for both peacekeepers and Israeli soldiers."]

The Israeli military has released footage claiming that a Hezbollah tunnel was discovered near the peacekeeping base.

Following an attack by a Hezbollah drone on an Israeli military base that resulted in four deaths, the United States has decided to deploy an additional THAAD missile defense system and 100 support troops to Israel.

[Joe Biden/President of the United States: "(Why did you decide to deploy THAAD to Israel?) To defend Israel."]

The deployment of THAAD in Israel is analyzed as a strategy to more thoroughly defend against Iran's medium- and long-range missile attacks in coordination with U.S. military vessels in the Red Sea.

KBS News, Park Seok-ho.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Israel forcibly enters UN peacekeeper base
    • 입력 2024-10-14 23:18:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Israeli military, engaged in ground battles with Hezbollah in Lebanon, has forcibly entered a UN peacekeeper base.

Criticism is growing over violations of international law, while the United States has announced the additional deployment of the THAAD missile defense system to Israel.

Park Seok-ho reports.

[Report]

On Oct. 13 local time, two Israeli tanks broke through the main gate and forcibly entered the UN peacekeeper base in southern Lebanon.

As the Israeli military detonated smoke bombs near the base, 15 peacekeepers received treatment for skin irritations and other issues.

Recently, five peacekeepers were already injured due to attacks by the Israeli military.

The peacekeeping forces strongly protested to Israel, citing violations of international law and Security Council resolutions.

Fortunately, the Dongmyeong Unit, deployed by South Korea, was not affected.

[Lee Seong-jun/Director of Public Affairs, Joint Chiefs of Staff: "The Dongmyeong Unit is stationed about 25 to 30 kilometers away from the Blue Line (Lebanon-Israel border) and is managing the situation while ensuring safety."]

Israel explained that the incident occurred during the rescue of injured personnel and is further demanding the withdrawal of peacekeeping forces.

[Benjamin Netanyahu/Prime Minister of Israel: "(The UN) refusing to withdraw is making the peacekeeping personnel hostages of Hezbollah. This is dangerous for both peacekeepers and Israeli soldiers."]

The Israeli military has released footage claiming that a Hezbollah tunnel was discovered near the peacekeeping base.

Following an attack by a Hezbollah drone on an Israeli military base that resulted in four deaths, the United States has decided to deploy an additional THAAD missile defense system and 100 support troops to Israel.

[Joe Biden/President of the United States: "(Why did you decide to deploy THAAD to Israel?) To defend Israel."]

The deployment of THAAD in Israel is analyzed as a strategy to more thoroughly defend against Iran's medium- and long-range missile attacks in coordination with U.S. military vessels in the Red Sea.

KBS News, Park Seok-ho.
박석호
박석호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘헌재 마비’ 일단 피했다…이진숙 탄핵 심리 계속

‘헌재 마비’ 일단 피했다…이진숙 탄핵 심리 계속
북, 경의선·동해선 폭파 준비…군, 감시경비태세 강화

북, 경의선·동해선 폭파 준비…군, 감시경비태세 강화
북한 “전방 사격 준비 태세,<br> 무인기 재출현은 선전포고”…위협 고조 의도는?

북한 “전방 사격 준비 태세, 무인기 재출현은 선전포고”…위협 고조 의도는?
[단독] 7년 전 ‘성폭행 미제<br> 사건’ 공범 잡고 보니…여고 행정공무원

[단독] 7년 전 ‘성폭행 미제 사건’ 공범 잡고 보니…여고 행정공무원
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.