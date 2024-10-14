Israel forcibly enters UN peacekeeper base

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Israeli military, engaged in ground battles with Hezbollah in Lebanon, has forcibly entered a UN peacekeeper base.



Criticism is growing over violations of international law, while the United States has announced the additional deployment of the THAAD missile defense system to Israel.



Park Seok-ho reports.



[Report]



On Oct. 13 local time, two Israeli tanks broke through the main gate and forcibly entered the UN peacekeeper base in southern Lebanon.



As the Israeli military detonated smoke bombs near the base, 15 peacekeepers received treatment for skin irritations and other issues.



Recently, five peacekeepers were already injured due to attacks by the Israeli military.



The peacekeeping forces strongly protested to Israel, citing violations of international law and Security Council resolutions.



Fortunately, the Dongmyeong Unit, deployed by South Korea, was not affected.



[Lee Seong-jun/Director of Public Affairs, Joint Chiefs of Staff: "The Dongmyeong Unit is stationed about 25 to 30 kilometers away from the Blue Line (Lebanon-Israel border) and is managing the situation while ensuring safety."]



Israel explained that the incident occurred during the rescue of injured personnel and is further demanding the withdrawal of peacekeeping forces.



[Benjamin Netanyahu/Prime Minister of Israel: "(The UN) refusing to withdraw is making the peacekeeping personnel hostages of Hezbollah. This is dangerous for both peacekeepers and Israeli soldiers."]



The Israeli military has released footage claiming that a Hezbollah tunnel was discovered near the peacekeeping base.



Following an attack by a Hezbollah drone on an Israeli military base that resulted in four deaths, the United States has decided to deploy an additional THAAD missile defense system and 100 support troops to Israel.



[Joe Biden/President of the United States: "(Why did you decide to deploy THAAD to Israel?) To defend Israel."]



The deployment of THAAD in Israel is analyzed as a strategy to more thoroughly defend against Iran's medium- and long-range missile attacks in coordination with U.S. military vessels in the Red Sea.



KBS News, Park Seok-ho.



