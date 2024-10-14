News 9

N. Korea makes military threats against alleged S. Korean drones

입력 2024.10.14 (23:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

North Korea, which has repeatedly infiltrated our airspace with unmanned aerial vehicles, is now making military threats against the South regarding an unmanned aerial vehicle that appeared over Pyongyang.

Experts believe that the likelihood of the North actually engaging in military provocations is low.

Next, we have reporter Shin Ji-hye.

[Report]

The General Staff of the North Korean military has instructed front-line artillery units to be on standby for firing.

[Korean Central TV: "We have transitioned eight fully armed artillery brigades to a firing standby posture by 20:00 on the 13th…."]

The 'eight artillery brigades' that have entered a state of readiness are believed to be part of four corps deployed in the border area between the North and South.

It is assessed that these units are equipped with about 1,000 various artillery pieces capable of firing over 16,000 shells per hour.

Among them, over 200 units of 170mm self-propelled guns with a range of 50-60 km and about 140 units of 240mm multiple rocket launchers are aimed at Seoul and the metropolitan area.

Although their precision and destructive power are considered to be lower, if the North carries out artillery fire, damage is inevitable.

[Yang Wook/Research Fellow, Asan Institute for Policy Studies: "Even if the possibility of (the DPRK's) attack causing direct damage to us is relatively low, if they unleash everything they have, casualties are bound to occur."]

However, experts believe that the likelihood of the North actually engaging in military provocations is low.

North Korea has stated that it is in a 'firing standby posture' and used the term 'operational readiness directive,' which analysts interpret as a strong intention to exert pressure for the prevention of recurrence rather than immediate action.

However, given the North's extremely sensitive reactions, there are also calls to manage the situation to prevent accidental clashes.

[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "Sending unmanned aerial vehicles changes the response measures to firing artillery. Compared to past situations, it is much more precarious, and there is no need to provoke a situation that could worsen…."]

The North's military has previously ordered its units to be thoroughly prepared to target objects and for subsequent armed clashes if a South Korean unmanned aerial vehicle crosses over again.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korea makes military threats against alleged S. Korean drones
    • 입력 2024-10-14 23:18:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

North Korea, which has repeatedly infiltrated our airspace with unmanned aerial vehicles, is now making military threats against the South regarding an unmanned aerial vehicle that appeared over Pyongyang.

Experts believe that the likelihood of the North actually engaging in military provocations is low.

Next, we have reporter Shin Ji-hye.

[Report]

The General Staff of the North Korean military has instructed front-line artillery units to be on standby for firing.

[Korean Central TV: "We have transitioned eight fully armed artillery brigades to a firing standby posture by 20:00 on the 13th…."]

The 'eight artillery brigades' that have entered a state of readiness are believed to be part of four corps deployed in the border area between the North and South.

It is assessed that these units are equipped with about 1,000 various artillery pieces capable of firing over 16,000 shells per hour.

Among them, over 200 units of 170mm self-propelled guns with a range of 50-60 km and about 140 units of 240mm multiple rocket launchers are aimed at Seoul and the metropolitan area.

Although their precision and destructive power are considered to be lower, if the North carries out artillery fire, damage is inevitable.

[Yang Wook/Research Fellow, Asan Institute for Policy Studies: "Even if the possibility of (the DPRK's) attack causing direct damage to us is relatively low, if they unleash everything they have, casualties are bound to occur."]

However, experts believe that the likelihood of the North actually engaging in military provocations is low.

North Korea has stated that it is in a 'firing standby posture' and used the term 'operational readiness directive,' which analysts interpret as a strong intention to exert pressure for the prevention of recurrence rather than immediate action.

However, given the North's extremely sensitive reactions, there are also calls to manage the situation to prevent accidental clashes.

[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "Sending unmanned aerial vehicles changes the response measures to firing artillery. Compared to past situations, it is much more precarious, and there is no need to provoke a situation that could worsen…."]

The North's military has previously ordered its units to be thoroughly prepared to target objects and for subsequent armed clashes if a South Korean unmanned aerial vehicle crosses over again.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.
신지혜
신지혜 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘헌재 마비’ 일단 피했다…이진숙 탄핵 심리 계속

‘헌재 마비’ 일단 피했다…이진숙 탄핵 심리 계속
북, 경의선·동해선 폭파 준비…군, 감시경비태세 강화

북, 경의선·동해선 폭파 준비…군, 감시경비태세 강화
북한 “전방 사격 준비 태세,<br> 무인기 재출현은 선전포고”…위협 고조 의도는?

북한 “전방 사격 준비 태세, 무인기 재출현은 선전포고”…위협 고조 의도는?
[단독] 7년 전 ‘성폭행 미제<br> 사건’ 공범 잡고 보니…여고 행정공무원

[단독] 7년 전 ‘성폭행 미제 사건’ 공범 잡고 보니…여고 행정공무원
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.