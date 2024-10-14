N. Korea makes military threats against alleged S. Korean drones

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea, which has repeatedly infiltrated our airspace with unmanned aerial vehicles, is now making military threats against the South regarding an unmanned aerial vehicle that appeared over Pyongyang.



Experts believe that the likelihood of the North actually engaging in military provocations is low.



Next, we have reporter Shin Ji-hye.



[Report]



The General Staff of the North Korean military has instructed front-line artillery units to be on standby for firing.



[Korean Central TV: "We have transitioned eight fully armed artillery brigades to a firing standby posture by 20:00 on the 13th…."]



The 'eight artillery brigades' that have entered a state of readiness are believed to be part of four corps deployed in the border area between the North and South.



It is assessed that these units are equipped with about 1,000 various artillery pieces capable of firing over 16,000 shells per hour.



Among them, over 200 units of 170mm self-propelled guns with a range of 50-60 km and about 140 units of 240mm multiple rocket launchers are aimed at Seoul and the metropolitan area.



Although their precision and destructive power are considered to be lower, if the North carries out artillery fire, damage is inevitable.



[Yang Wook/Research Fellow, Asan Institute for Policy Studies: "Even if the possibility of (the DPRK's) attack causing direct damage to us is relatively low, if they unleash everything they have, casualties are bound to occur."]



However, experts believe that the likelihood of the North actually engaging in military provocations is low.



North Korea has stated that it is in a 'firing standby posture' and used the term 'operational readiness directive,' which analysts interpret as a strong intention to exert pressure for the prevention of recurrence rather than immediate action.



However, given the North's extremely sensitive reactions, there are also calls to manage the situation to prevent accidental clashes.



[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "Sending unmanned aerial vehicles changes the response measures to firing artillery. Compared to past situations, it is much more precarious, and there is no need to provoke a situation that could worsen…."]



The North's military has previously ordered its units to be thoroughly prepared to target objects and for subsequent armed clashes if a South Korean unmanned aerial vehicle crosses over again.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!