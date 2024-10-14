N. Korea “Drone reappearance a declaration of war, preparing forward firing”: what is the intent behind the heightened threat?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea claimed last night (10.13) that a South Korean drone had infiltrated the airspace over Pyongyang and ordered nearby units along the demarcation line to be on alert for potential firing.



They also issued a threat that if another drone appears, it would be considered a declaration of war, and the South Korean government analyzed that North Korea is provoking this crisis to strengthen internal cohesion.



Reporter Go Eun-hee has the story.



[Report]



North Korea, which claimed that South Korea sent a drone to drop leaflets, reacted by saying South Korea was shirking responsibility when our military could not confirm the facts, and the next day (10.12) they threatened with talk of a "horrific disaster" if drones were rediscovered.



A day later, North Korea announced that the General Staff of its military had issued an "operational readiness order" for artillery units near the border to be in "full firing readiness" in response to additional provocations by drones.



[North Korean Defense Ministry Spokesperson/Korean Central TV: "(The General Staff) has directed units at all levels to strengthen surveillance and guard duties. Anti-aircraft observation posts have been reinforced in the capital, Pyongyang."]



Soon after, Kim Yo-jong, Deputy Director of the Workers' Party of North Korea, demanded guarantees to prevent the recurrence of provocative acts that invade the airspace of other countries, and the North Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson also claimed in a separate statement that they would consider the reappearance of drones as a declaration of war and act accordingly.



They made a sudden announcement and statement late at night, using various threatening words to urge the prevention of drone infiltration.



North Korea unusually broadcast these claims on the Rodong Sinmun and Korean Central TV, which residents can see, indicating an intention to strengthen regime cohesion, according to our government’s assessment.



[Koo Byeong-sam/South Korean Ministry of Unification Spokesperson: "(North Korea) has created and exaggerated external crises and tensions to consolidate its vulnerable internal regime and control its residents. This sudden and unusual drone incident also seems to have a similar intention..."]



Deputy Director Kim Yo-jong issued statements for three consecutive days today (10.14), claiming that the main culprit of the "Pyongyang drone incident" is the South Korean military, while also using harsh language to raise the issue of U.S. responsibility.



This is KBS News, Go Eun-hee.



