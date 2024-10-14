News 9

N. Korea prepares to blow up inter-Korean roads

입력 2024.10.14 (23:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Our military has stated that there is a possibility that North Korea may blow up the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line, which connect the South and North, as early as today (10.14).

The Gyeongui Line railway has already been dismantled, and since Chairman Kim Jong-un announced the theory of two Koreas, the North's efforts to separate the North and South have been accelerating.

Reporter Song Geum-han reports.

[Report]

Signs have been detected that the North is preparing to blow up the inter-Korean roads.

It has been five days since they announced plans to completely sever the inter-Korean roads and railways and to carry out "fortification" work.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that North Korea is conducting activities presumed to be for the purpose of blowing up the roads around the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line, and they expect that there is a possibility of the roads to be blown up as early as today.

[Lee Seong-jun/Director of Public Affairs, Joint Chiefs of Staff: "We have identified activities behind a barricade that has been set up on the road. They are preparing to blow up that road. So it is possible as early as today..."]

Since the end of last year, the North has been taking measures to physically sever the inter-Korean railway and roads, including laying landmines in the border area.

In particular, since this spring, they have removed not only the railway tracks but also the sleepers and streetlights, and in August, they dismantled the Gyeongui Line train storage facility.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff predict that the North, which has been raising the level of threats against the South, is likely to execute the road explosion and additionally launch space projectiles, planning a complex provocation.

Our military has issued guidelines to subordinate units to enhance surveillance and readiness against the North in response to the movements of the regime's military.

Furthermore, they stated that if North Korea provokes, they will respond strongly in self-defense, while ensuring the safety of soldiers and citizens during operations.

This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korea prepares to blow up inter-Korean roads
    • 입력 2024-10-14 23:19:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

Our military has stated that there is a possibility that North Korea may blow up the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line, which connect the South and North, as early as today (10.14).

The Gyeongui Line railway has already been dismantled, and since Chairman Kim Jong-un announced the theory of two Koreas, the North's efforts to separate the North and South have been accelerating.

Reporter Song Geum-han reports.

[Report]

Signs have been detected that the North is preparing to blow up the inter-Korean roads.

It has been five days since they announced plans to completely sever the inter-Korean roads and railways and to carry out "fortification" work.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that North Korea is conducting activities presumed to be for the purpose of blowing up the roads around the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line, and they expect that there is a possibility of the roads to be blown up as early as today.

[Lee Seong-jun/Director of Public Affairs, Joint Chiefs of Staff: "We have identified activities behind a barricade that has been set up on the road. They are preparing to blow up that road. So it is possible as early as today..."]

Since the end of last year, the North has been taking measures to physically sever the inter-Korean railway and roads, including laying landmines in the border area.

In particular, since this spring, they have removed not only the railway tracks but also the sleepers and streetlights, and in August, they dismantled the Gyeongui Line train storage facility.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff predict that the North, which has been raising the level of threats against the South, is likely to execute the road explosion and additionally launch space projectiles, planning a complex provocation.

Our military has issued guidelines to subordinate units to enhance surveillance and readiness against the North in response to the movements of the regime's military.

Furthermore, they stated that if North Korea provokes, they will respond strongly in self-defense, while ensuring the safety of soldiers and citizens during operations.

This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.
송금한
송금한 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘헌재 마비’ 일단 피했다…이진숙 탄핵 심리 계속

‘헌재 마비’ 일단 피했다…이진숙 탄핵 심리 계속
북, 경의선·동해선 폭파 준비…군, 감시경비태세 강화

북, 경의선·동해선 폭파 준비…군, 감시경비태세 강화
북한 “전방 사격 준비 태세,<br> 무인기 재출현은 선전포고”…위협 고조 의도는?

북한 “전방 사격 준비 태세, 무인기 재출현은 선전포고”…위협 고조 의도는?
[단독] 7년 전 ‘성폭행 미제<br> 사건’ 공범 잡고 보니…여고 행정공무원

[단독] 7년 전 ‘성폭행 미제 사건’ 공범 잡고 보니…여고 행정공무원
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.