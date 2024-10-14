N. Korea prepares to blow up inter-Korean roads

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Our military has stated that there is a possibility that North Korea may blow up the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line, which connect the South and North, as early as today (10.14).



The Gyeongui Line railway has already been dismantled, and since Chairman Kim Jong-un announced the theory of two Koreas, the North's efforts to separate the North and South have been accelerating.



Reporter Song Geum-han reports.



[Report]



Signs have been detected that the North is preparing to blow up the inter-Korean roads.



It has been five days since they announced plans to completely sever the inter-Korean roads and railways and to carry out "fortification" work.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that North Korea is conducting activities presumed to be for the purpose of blowing up the roads around the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line, and they expect that there is a possibility of the roads to be blown up as early as today.



[Lee Seong-jun/Director of Public Affairs, Joint Chiefs of Staff: "We have identified activities behind a barricade that has been set up on the road. They are preparing to blow up that road. So it is possible as early as today..."]



Since the end of last year, the North has been taking measures to physically sever the inter-Korean railway and roads, including laying landmines in the border area.



In particular, since this spring, they have removed not only the railway tracks but also the sleepers and streetlights, and in August, they dismantled the Gyeongui Line train storage facility.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff predict that the North, which has been raising the level of threats against the South, is likely to execute the road explosion and additionally launch space projectiles, planning a complex provocation.



Our military has issued guidelines to subordinate units to enhance surveillance and readiness against the North in response to the movements of the regime's military.



Furthermore, they stated that if North Korea provokes, they will respond strongly in self-defense, while ensuring the safety of soldiers and citizens during operations.



This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!